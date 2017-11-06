Target releases Black Friday deals, new hours for 2017 sale - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

Target releases Black Friday deals, new hours for 2017 sale

By KULR-8 News Staff
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. -

Target just couldn't wait any longer. 

The retail giant released its Black Friday 2017 ad on Monday, giving customers a sneak peek at what to expect on the day after Thanksgiving (and on Thanksgiving, of course). 

Target will open its doors at 6:00 p.m. on Thanksgiving and close at midnight. Stores will then reopen on Black Friday at 6:00  a.m.

“These new hours will accommodate guests who make Black Friday shopping part of their Thanksgiving tradition, and reflect when the retailer has seen the most shopping in stores for the past several years,” Target said in a press release.

"Early Access" will be offered for Target credit card holders who will be able to shop on Target.com from "more than 100 Black Friday deals" on Wednesday, November 22. 

Some of the largest discounts this year include televisions, Xbox One S and PlayStation 4 consoles, hundreds of toys, beauty sets and sweaters and fleeces, among others.

View the ad here.

