Missing Endangered Person Advisory issued for 2 Montana teens

By KULR-8 News Staff
BILLINGS, Mont. -

A Missing Endangered Person Advisory has been issued for two teens who were taken from foster care by their non-custodial mother.

15-year-old Susanna Gibson is white, 5' 4", 120 pounds, with blue eyes, brown hair and a pierced lip. 13-year-old Kadance Spencer is white, 5' 3", 105 pounds with green eyes and brown hair.

The non-custodial mother is 35-year-old Tianna Pantalion, who is white, 5' 4", 150 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair.

They are possibly in a black 2007 Pontiac G6, Montana license plate number 3-48923C and may be driving to California. The girls are believed to be in danger. If you have any information, call the Billings Police Department at 406-657-8460 or 9-1-1 

