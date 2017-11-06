Missing Endangered Person Advisory issued for 2 Montana teens

With everything that's occurred at Big Bear Sports Center, it's unknown when the store will reopen. Extreme damage, such as what was suffered in Saturday's incident, can have a major effect on small and local businesses.
A Missing Endangered Person Advisory has been issued for two teens who were taken from foster care by their non-custodial mother.
A Montana man was elk hunting this weekend, when we was mauled by a bear. Joe Kiedrowski was elk hunting in the Tom Miner Basin near Gardiner Montana when he encountered a bear.
Billings police have identified Saturday's shooter at Big Bear as Frank Half Junior. Half was killed following a 9-hour stand off with police.
The latest on the shooting situation at Big Bear Sports Center in Billings.
One man is dead following Saturday's 9 hour police standoff at Big Bear Sports Center. According to Chief St. John, the incident was one of the most difficult standoff's he has faced since joining the police force.
A Missing Endangered Person Advisory has been issued for two teens who were taken from foster care by their non-custodial mother.
HERNDON, Va. - A woman has gotten the boot after flipping the bird at President Donald Trump's motorcade. The Washington Post reports Juli Briskman was on her bicycle last month when Trump's motorcade drove by her on a northern Virginia road. A photo that quickly went viral shows her raising the middle finger of her left hand in defiance.
A fire at Home Depot on King Ave. late Sunday night is under investigation.
Target released its Black Friday 2017 ad on Monday, giving customers a sneak peek at what to expect on the day after Thanksgiving (and on Thanksgiving, of course).
Wednesday morning, that woman posted a photo of Obilor wearing a red dress, criticizing her size and the way she looked in her dress.
