Montana man describes how he survived a bear attack

A Montana man was elk hunting this weekend, when we was mauled by a bear.

Joe Kiedrowski was elk hunting in the Tom Miner Basin near Gardiner Montana when he encountered a bear.

What happens next is something no hunter wants to experience.

"He really looked kind of cuddly to be honest," Kiedrowski said. "But then it was right on top of me so that didn't last very long."

It didn't take long at all for Joe to change his mind about the bear as it bit into his forearm. Joe said on top of the lacerations, he has a broken carpal bone and a dislocated wrist.

He said as the bear was on top of him, his instincts kicked in. He rolled onto his stomach, and that's when he grabbed the bear spray.

Bob Gibson with fish, wildlife and parks says he wants to remind Montanans grizzlies are still active. He said as long as they have food available, they will continue to be out and about. So always keep bear spray with you, hunt in groups, and be aware.