Montana man describes how he survived a bear attack - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

Montana man describes how he survived a bear attack

Posted: Updated:

A Montana man was elk hunting this weekend, when we was mauled by a bear.

Joe Kiedrowski was elk hunting in the Tom Miner Basin near Gardiner Montana when he encountered a bear.

What happens next is something no hunter wants to experience.

"He really looked kind of cuddly to be honest," Kiedrowski said. "But then it was right on top of me so that didn't last very long."

It didn't take long at all for Joe to change his mind about the bear as it bit into his forearm. Joe said on top of the lacerations, he has a broken carpal bone and a dislocated wrist.

He said as the bear was on top of him, his instincts kicked in. He rolled onto his stomach, and that's when he grabbed the bear spray.

Bob Gibson with fish, wildlife and parks says he wants to remind Montanans grizzlies are still active. He said as long as they have food available, they will continue to be out and about. So always keep bear spray with you, hunt in groups, and be aware.

  • LocalMore>>

  • Cooke City closed to Cody

    Cooke City closed to Cody

    Tuesday, November 7 2017 1:05 AM EST2017-11-07 06:05:13 GMT
    Yellowstone’s east entrance is closed to cars for the winter now, and people won’t be able to drive from Cody to the Northeast entrance because ten to twelve miles of highway 212 east of Cooke City is covered in snow in the winter. Snowmobilers use that stretch of highway. But some Cooke City and Cody business leaders would like to see it open to cars in the winter. In the winter, the only way out of Cooke City, Montana to Wyoming is by snowmobile. The high mountain...
    Yellowstone’s east entrance is closed to cars for the winter now, and people won’t be able to drive from Cody to the Northeast entrance because ten to twelve miles of highway 212 east of Cooke City is covered in snow in the winter. Snowmobilers use that stretch of highway. But some Cooke City and Cody business leaders would like to see it open to cars in the winter. In the winter, the only way out of Cooke City, Montana to Wyoming is by snowmobile. The high mountain...

  • Small and local businesses are important to the Billings economy

    Small and local businesses are important to the Billings economy

    Monday, November 6 2017 8:54 PM EST2017-11-07 01:54:53 GMT

    With everything that's occurred at Big Bear Sports Center, it's unknown when the store will reopen. Extreme damage, such as what was suffered in Saturday's incident, can have a major effect on small and local businesses.

    With everything that's occurred at Big Bear Sports Center, it's unknown when the store will reopen. Extreme damage, such as what was suffered in Saturday's incident, can have a major effect on small and local businesses.

  • Missing Endangered Person Advisory issued for 2 Montana teens

    Missing Endangered Person Advisory issued for 2 Montana teens

    Monday, November 6 2017 8:45 PM EST2017-11-07 01:45:17 GMT

    A Missing Endangered Person Advisory has been issued for two teens who were taken from foster care by their non-custodial mother.

    A Missing Endangered Person Advisory has been issued for two teens who were taken from foster care by their non-custodial mother.

    •   

  • MontanaMore>>

  • Cooke City closed to Cody

    Cooke City closed to Cody

    Tuesday, November 7 2017 1:05 AM EST2017-11-07 06:05:13 GMT
    Yellowstone’s east entrance is closed to cars for the winter now, and people won’t be able to drive from Cody to the Northeast entrance because ten to twelve miles of highway 212 east of Cooke City is covered in snow in the winter. Snowmobilers use that stretch of highway. But some Cooke City and Cody business leaders would like to see it open to cars in the winter. In the winter, the only way out of Cooke City, Montana to Wyoming is by snowmobile. The high mountain...
    Yellowstone’s east entrance is closed to cars for the winter now, and people won’t be able to drive from Cody to the Northeast entrance because ten to twelve miles of highway 212 east of Cooke City is covered in snow in the winter. Snowmobilers use that stretch of highway. But some Cooke City and Cody business leaders would like to see it open to cars in the winter. In the winter, the only way out of Cooke City, Montana to Wyoming is by snowmobile. The high mountain...

  • Two children missing out of Billings

    Two children missing out of Billings

    Monday, November 6 2017 8:40 PM EST2017-11-07 01:40:21 GMT

    Billings, MT - Police are asking for the public's help in finding two children who are suspected of being taken from their foster care by their non-custodial mother and are believed to be in danger.

    Billings, MT - Police are asking for the public's help in finding two children who are suspected of being taken from their foster care by their non-custodial mother and are believed to be in danger.

  • Montana man describes how he survived a bear attack

    Montana man describes how he survived a bear attack

    Monday, November 6 2017 8:16 PM EST2017-11-07 01:16:14 GMT

    A Montana man was elk hunting this weekend, when we was mauled by a bear. Joe Kiedrowski was elk hunting in the Tom Miner Basin near Gardiner Montana when he encountered a bear. 

    A Montana man was elk hunting this weekend, when we was mauled by a bear. Joe Kiedrowski was elk hunting in the Tom Miner Basin near Gardiner Montana when he encountered a bear. 

    •   

  • Most Popular