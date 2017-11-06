Wyoming Fund Grows by $1.17 Billion - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

Wyoming Fund Grows by $1.17 Billion

Press Release from Wyoming State Treasurer's Office
CHEYENNE, Wyo. -

Wyoming State Treasurer Mark Gordon released his office's annual report Monday.

In the report, Gordon states that the 2016/2017 fiscal year showed the best performance in over a decade.

