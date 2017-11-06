Governor Bullock calls special session to balance Montana's budget

Governor Steve Bullock has called the Montana Legislature back to Helena for a special session to balance the state's budget.

The session will begin at 12:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 14, 2017.

"I have put forth a set of reasonable and thoughtful proposals to balance Montana’s budget for consideration by the Legislature," Gov. Bullock said. "It’s time Montana leaders fulfill our responsibilities to the people we represent and balance our budget in a way that makes sense for Montana taxpayers, workers, and families."

Gov. Bullock has proposed to the Montana Legislature to address the $227 million revenue shortfall through an equal combination of cuts, revenue increases, and transfers and other legislation based on realistic revenue projections.

Gov. Bullock says he's "hopeful a deal will be reached prior to the Legislature’s arrival back in Helena next week" and anticipates "a quick and productive session."

"I look forward to resolving our budget situation by the end of the month and then refocusing on growing Montana’s economy, creating more good-paying jobs, and investing in the health of our communities," Gov. Bullock said.