Governor Bullock calls special session to balance Montana's budget

MONTANA -

Governor Steve Bullock has called the Montana Legislature back to Helena for a special session to balance the state's budget.

The session will begin at 12:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 14, 2017.

"I have put forth a set of reasonable and thoughtful proposals to balance Montana’s budget for consideration by the Legislature," Gov. Bullock said. "It’s time Montana leaders fulfill our responsibilities to the people we represent and balance our budget in a way that makes sense for Montana taxpayers, workers, and families."

Gov. Bullock has proposed to the Montana Legislature to address the $227 million revenue shortfall through an equal combination of cuts, revenue increases, and transfers and other legislation based on realistic revenue projections.

Gov. Bullock says he's "hopeful a deal will be reached prior to the Legislature’s arrival back in Helena next week" and anticipates "a quick and productive session."

"I look forward to resolving our budget situation by the end of the month and then refocusing on growing Montana’s economy, creating more good-paying jobs, and investing in the health of our communities," Gov. Bullock said.

    Yellowstone's east entrance is closed to cars for the winter now, and people won't be able to drive from Cody to the Northeast entrance because ten to twelve miles of highway 212 east of Cooke City is covered in snow in the winter. Snowmobilers use that stretch of highway. But some Cooke City and Cody business leaders would like to see it open to cars in the winter. In the winter, the only way out of Cooke City, Montana to Wyoming is by snowmobile. The high mountain...
    Billings, MT - Police are asking for the public's help in finding two children who are suspected of being taken from their foster care by their non-custodial mother and are believed to be in danger.

    A Montana man was elk hunting this weekend, when we was mauled by a bear. Joe Kiedrowski was elk hunting in the Tom Miner Basin near Gardiner Montana when he encountered a bear. 

