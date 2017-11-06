Vet raises thousands on bike for St. Jude's

A Billings veteran is on her way to raising over $72,000 for children suffering life threatening diseases - and she's doing it on her motorcycle.

Sandy Emmett is a Marine veteran, and so far she's traveled over 21 states for the cause.

Emmett wanted a way to pay back St. Jude's after they helped her with complications she had from her time in service. She leaves from Bad Boys Cycles in Billings this Friday at 10 am.

Emmett is inviting people to join her on this week-long ride to Fargo, North Dakota. She says because of her handicap that causes her to need a cane, she can't pay back St. Jude's in other ways, but one thing she definitely can do is ride.

"The feeling is so good," said Emmett. "I'm just dedicating my entire life to help St. Jude's doing the four rides a year. I can't explain the feeling when you see a survivor and you know that you played a part."

Emmett will be raising money through her website and by meet and greets at three Harley Davidson stores on her trip.

Warrior Wishes Montana is supporting Sandy on her trip financially and is encouraging others to by giving to the "St. Jude's ColdRide" fund at any Stockman Bank in Montana.