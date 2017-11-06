Suspect in Big Bear standoff identified

Billings police have identified Saturday's shooter at Big Bear as Frank Half Junior. Half was killed following a 9-hour stand off with police.
As of Monday, November 6, 2017, Billings police have enacted slick street protocol.
The latest on the shooting situation at Big Bear Sports Center in Billings.
A fire at Home Depot on King Ave. late Sunday night is under investigation.
The Libby Volunteer Fire Department confirms the finger jointer plant burned to the ground Sunday in Libby.
The latest on the shooting situation at Big Bear Sports Center in Billings.
A fire at Home Depot on King Ave. late Sunday night is under investigation.
It’s the 18th annual Can the Griz, or if you live in Missoula, Can the Cats food drive! This off the field competition between MSU and UM is to see which school can collect the most donations for its local county food bank.
One man is dead following Saturday's 9 hour police standoff at Big Bear Sports Center. According to Chief St. John, the incident was one of the most difficult standoff's he has faced since joining the police force.
The latest on the shooting situation at Big Bear Sports Center in Billings.
A fire at Home Depot on King Ave. late Sunday night is under investigation.
Wednesday morning, that woman posted a photo of Obilor wearing a red dress, criticizing her size and the way she looked in her dress.
As of Monday, November 6, 2017, Billings police have enacted slick street protocol.
It was just before 4 am when police dispatch started moving officers to Big Bear. AMR was placed on stand by as reports of shots fired continued while most of us were asleep.
Early Saturday morning, a man drove through a two-story duplex off Rimrock Road. According to the Billings Police Department, the 23 year old man was traveling northbound on 27th Street when he lost control of the vehicle.
