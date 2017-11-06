Suspect in Big Bear standoff identified

Investigators with the Billings Police Department have released the name of the man involved in the standoff with police at the Big Bear Sports Center.

The shooter is identified as 30-year-old Frank Half Jr. with an address in Crow Reservation. Half was most recently in Great Falls before traveling to Billings.

During Monday's press briefing, Police Chief Rich St. John stated that Half did have a criminal past and was recently housed at a pre-release facility.

Earlier on Saturday, Half was seen trying to steal ammunition at the Walmart on King Avenue. He then drove to the Big Bear Sports Center and smashed the front door causing a standoff situation that lasted over nine hours.

During the press conference, Police Chief Rich St. John identified eight officers including three sergeants who fired their weapons at Half. Those shots were fired over the course of the standoff. All the officers are on administrative leave. Chief St. John says it could be as long as two-weeks before they are able to come back to work.

All eight officers were members of the Billings SWAT team.

Two other officers remain on administrative leave following last months police-involved shooting at the Lazy K-T motel. Those officers could return to work as soon as this week.

As of Monday morning, police cannot identify a motive in the shooting.

An autopsy will be performed Monday to determine Half's cause of death and whether or not he had anything in his system that may have contributed to Saturday's incident.

Chief St. John says that Half used three guns during the stand-off. All three weapons appear to be the property of the store.

Big Bear sustained extensive damage from gunfire, and gas and water pipes being broken.

It took investigators 31 hours to process the scene.

In addition to the lost manpower, Billings police also had heavy damage to their BEAR armored vehicle and one of the departments two tactical robots.---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

KULR-8 is at Billings City Hall where a press conference is scheduled to be held at 9:00 AM to update the media about the investigation into Saturday's police-involved shooting.

You can watch a live stream of the press briefing on the KULR-8 Facebook page.

