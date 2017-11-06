Home Depot fire under investigation

A fire at Home Depot on King Ave. late Sunday night is under investigation.

Investigators tell KULR-8 that the fire was contained to the Garden Center and caused roughly $50,000 in damage.

No-one was hurt in the fire and the cause is not known at this time.

KULR-8 spoke briefly with a manager at the store. He was not able to comment on the record about the fire and directed KULR-8 to the corporate media office.

The manager did say that the public and employees are being kept away from the area.