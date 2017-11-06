How to stay positive when the world sees violence - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

How to stay positive when the world sees violence

Posted: Updated:
By KULR-8 News Staff
Connect
BILLINGS, Mont. -

Saturday, Billings witnessed a fatal police standoff.Sunday, Texas is suffering the worst mass shooting in the state's history.

With violence so prevalent in today's culture, how can we stay positive?      

  • Most Popular