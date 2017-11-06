How to stay positive when the world sees violence

Billings police have identified Saturday's shooter at Big Bear as Frank Half Junior. Half was killed following a 9-hour stand off with police.

As of Monday, November 6, 2017, Billings police have enacted slick street protocol.

The latest on the shooting situation at Big Bear Sports Center in Billings.

Armed suspect killed after standoff with police at Big Bear

A fire at Home Depot on King Ave. late Sunday night is under investigation.

Saturday, Billings witnessed a fatal police standoff.Sunday, Texas is suffering the worst mass shooting in the state's history. With violence so prevalent in today's culture, how can we stay positive?