Roberts celebrates veterans in a special way

If you're driving on Highway 212 and you happen to pass through Roberts this week, you'll be greeted with hundreds of crosses and American flags.

That's how this town pays tribute to their veterans.

The crosses represent those who are gone, but are never forgotten.

The dog tags represent the veterans still alive who stand in protection, reverence and honor of their fallen heroes.

For members of the community, this is about much more than just remembrance.

When it first started, the tribute began with just over 100 crosses and dog tags. Over time, that number has grown to over 400.

The number of veterans past and present now exceeds the current population of Roberts.