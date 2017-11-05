Big Bear Sports Center cleans up after stand-off

One man is dead following Saturday's 9 hour police standoff at Big Bear Sports Center. According to Chief St. John, the incident was one of the most difficult standoff's he has faced since joining the police force.



It was a different kind of busy at the Big Bear Sports Center Sunday. Different groups of workers have been in and around the business all day to quickly pick up the pieces.



Many people drove past Big Bear to glimpse at the active shooting crime scene held yesterday. The Billings Police Crime Scene Investigation employees have been outside blocking people from passing through the crime scene.



There have been construction going on all day Sunday to clean up the damage that was done. The front of the business where the front doors used to be are being worked on to try and get closed up as quickly as possible.



A company called Faithful Disaster Restoration is a company in Billings that offers crime scene and trauma cleaning services. The company has been working hard to clean up the after effects of the active shooting held yesterday.



A press conference regarding the incident at Big Bear sporting goods will be held tomorrow at 9 a.m at City Hall in Billings. KULR 8 will be there to get all the latest details.