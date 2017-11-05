Man identified in Texas church shooting

SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas (AP) - Two officials have identified the suspect in a mass shooting at a Texas church as Devin Kelley. The officials _ one a U.S. official and the other in law enforcement _ spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because they weren't authorized to discuss the ongoing investigation into Sunday's attack. The U.S. official says Kelly lived in a suburb of San Antonio and that he doesn't appear to be linked to organized terrorist groups.

SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas (AP) - A law enforcement official says more than 20 people have been killed in a shooting at a church in a small town outside San Antonio.



The official, who was briefed on the investigation, says the gunman fled the church in a vehicle after the shooting and was also killed, either by a self-inflicted wound or during a confrontation with police. The official was not authorized to discuss the ongoing investigation and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.



The official says between 10 to 15 people were also injured but stressed the investigation was early and the figures could change. Authorities are still trying to determine a motive.



Federal law enforcement swarmed the scene to offer assistance, including ATF investigators and members of the FBI's evidence collection team.



Associated Press writer Sadie Gurman in Washington contributed to this report.

