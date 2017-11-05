Man identified in Texas church shooting

Billings police have identified Saturday's shooter at Big Bear as Frank Half Junior. Half was killed following a 9-hour stand off with police.
As of Monday, November 6, 2017, Billings police have enacted slick street protocol.
The latest on the shooting situation at Big Bear Sports Center in Billings.
A fire at Home Depot on King Ave. late Sunday night is under investigation.
Billings police have identified Saturday's shooter at Big Bear as Frank Half Junior. Half was killed following a 9-hour stand off with police.
The Libby Volunteer Fire Department confirms the finger jointer plant burned to the ground Sunday in Libby.
The latest on the shooting situation at Big Bear Sports Center in Billings.
A fire at Home Depot on King Ave. late Sunday night is under investigation.
It’s the 18th annual Can the Griz, or if you live in Missoula, Can the Cats food drive! This off the field competition between MSU and UM is to see which school can collect the most donations for its local county food bank.
SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas (AP) - A congregant who wasn't at a Texas church the day of a deadly shooting says his cousins attended and that family members have been told at least one was killed.
Actor and former NFL player Terry Crews does intermittent fasting and says its helped him get in the best shape of his life. Growing research suggests it reduces brain inflammation. In scientific studies with mice, it dramatically improves heart health and prevents the symptoms of Alzheimer's, improves cognition and protects nerve cells from dysfunction and degeneration.
The holidays are slowly creeping up on us. However, for one Maine family, the holidays can't come soon enough. The couple's 9-year-old son is battling cancer, and his parents hope the greater community can help them celebrate what could be their son's last Christmas.
The days and weeks following Halloween can mean and endless supply of fun sized sugar treats. For folks who are trying to be more mindful of holiday weight gain, managing it all can be a challenge. Doctor Susan Albers of Cleveland Clinic says we can start the holiday season off right by setting limits at the office.
In the month of October, there were several deadly conflicts with hunters near Cody. Wyoming Game and Fish’s Cody Supervisor is investigating the shooting of two grizzlies on the North Fork between Cody and Yellowstone. Cody regional wildlife supervisor Dan Smith says the separate shootings took place in early October. And, Game and Fish agents trapped and euthanize a grizzly Thursday that was climbing on a horse trailer on the North Fork. Spokeswoman Tara Hodges say...
A man in a rented pickup truck mowed down pedestrians and cyclists along a busy bike path near the World Trade Center memorial on Tuesday, killing at least eight and seriously injuring 11 in what the mayor called "a particularly cowardly act of terror."
The Food and Drug Administration is warning licorice lovers to practice moderation ahead of the Halloween holiday.
Netflix says its political drama "House of Cards" will end after its upcoming sixth season.
A federal court in Washington is barring President Donald Trump from changing the government's policy on military service by transgender people.
Billings police have identified Saturday's shooter at Big Bear as Frank Half Junior. Half was killed following a 9-hour stand off with police.
One man is dead following Saturday's 9 hour police standoff at Big Bear Sports Center. According to Chief St. John, the incident was one of the most difficult standoff's he has faced since joining the police force.
The latest on the shooting situation at Big Bear Sports Center in Billings.
A fire at Home Depot on King Ave. late Sunday night is under investigation.
Wednesday morning, that woman posted a photo of Obilor wearing a red dress, criticizing her size and the way she looked in her dress.
As of Monday, November 6, 2017, Billings police have enacted slick street protocol.
It was just before 4 am when police dispatch started moving officers to Big Bear. AMR was placed on stand by as reports of shots fired continued while most of us were asleep.
Early Saturday morning, a man drove through a two-story duplex off Rimrock Road. According to the Billings Police Department, the 23 year old man was traveling northbound on 27th Street when he lost control of the vehicle.
