Bridger Volleyball Claims Southern-C Divisional Crown

The Bridger Scouts only dropped one set during their run at the Southern-C Divisional tournament, and it was in their first match of the entire tournament. The Scouts swept Roy Winifred for a second time during the championship match to take the top spot out of the Southern C heading into state. Below are all of the first round match ups for state volleyball in Bozeman on Thursday.
Class AA First Round Matches:
10:00 - 1W Sentinel v 4E Great Falls
12:00 - 3W Helena v 2E Bozeman
2:00 - 1E Senior v 4W Glacier
4:00 - 3E West v 2W Capital
Class A First Round Matches
10:00 - 1E Billings Central v 4W Stevensville
12:00 - 2W Libby v 3E Lewistown
2:00 - 2E Belgrade v 3W Whitefish
4:00 - 1W Corvallis v 4E Glendive
Class B First Round Matches
10:00 - 1W Florence Carlton v 4S Jefferson
12:00 - 1S Huntley Project v 2N Fairfield
2:00 - 1N Shelby v 3S Joliet
4:00 - 2S Three Forks v 2W Eureka
Class C First Round Matches
10:00 - 1E Wibaux v 2S Roy-Winifred
12:00 - 1W Ennis v 2N Great Falls Central
2:00 - 1S Bridger v 2W Gardiner
4:00 - 1N Belt v 2E Scobey
