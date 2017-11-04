Bridger Volleyball Claims Southern-C Divisional Crown

The Bridger Scouts only dropped one set during their run at the Southern-C Divisional tournament, and it was in their first match of the entire tournament. The Scouts swept Roy Winifred for a second time during the championship match to take the top spot out of the Southern C heading into state. Below are all of the first round match ups for state volleyball in Bozeman on Thursday.

Class AA First Round Matches:

10:00 - 1W Sentinel v 4E Great Falls

12:00 - 3W Helena v 2E Bozeman

2:00 - 1E Senior v 4W Glacier

4:00 - 3E West v 2W Capital

Class A First Round Matches

10:00 - 1E Billings Central v 4W Stevensville

12:00 - 2W Libby v 3E Lewistown

2:00 - 2E Belgrade v 3W Whitefish

4:00 - 1W Corvallis v 4E Glendive

Class B First Round Matches

10:00 - 1W Florence Carlton v 4S Jefferson

12:00 - 1S Huntley Project v 2N Fairfield

2:00 - 1N Shelby v 3S Joliet

4:00 - 2S Three Forks v 2W Eureka

Class C First Round Matches

10:00 - 1E Wibaux v 2S Roy-Winifred

12:00 - 1W Ennis v 2N Great Falls Central

2:00 - 1S Bridger v 2W Gardiner

4:00 - 1N Belt v 2E Scobey