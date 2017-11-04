Rocky Stumbles on Senior Day Against Eastern Oregon

The Rocky Mountain College football team was coming off a high after beating then #11 Montana Tech last week, but all those feelings came crashing down on senior day as the Battlin' Bears fell to Eastern Oregon 21-17. Rocky was shut out in the second half after taking a 17-14 lead through the first 30 minutes of play. With just under three minutes to go in the game, the Battlin' Bears got the ball back to go for a game winning drive. With under 20 seconds left, however, on fourth and goal from the 6 yard line freshman quarterback Drew Korf threw his third interception of the ballgame, to seal the Battlin' Bears loss. Rocky will travel to Dillon next week to take on Montana Western in their final game of the season.