Rocky Stumbles on Senior Day Against Eastern Oregon

In a game that many people called a must-win in order to keep Montana's playoff hopes alive, the Grizzlies bounced back from last week's road loss to earn a signature victory by knocking off No. 9 Northern Arizona, 17-15.
Rocky will travel to Dillon next week to take on Montana Western in their final game of the season.
It wasn't pretty, but the Montana Grizzlies showed a lot of heart on Saturday night in Washington-Grizzly Stadium as they beat #8 ranked NAU 17-15.
Justin Thompson booted a 37-yard field goal with under two minutes to play, giving Kennesaw State a 16-14 win over Montana State Saturday afternoon.
Rocky will travel to Dillon next week to take on Montana Western in their final game of the season.
It wasn't pretty, but the Montana Grizzlies showed a lot of heart on Saturday night in Washington-Grizzly Stadium as they beat #8 ranked NAU 17-15.
EWU improves their best record in program history to 15-5-1 overall and will play in the championship game for the second year in a row.
Another Sun Belt game, another nail biter. Idaho football dropped a 24-21 decision Thursday, at Troy. The Vandals (3-6, 2-3 Sun Belt) have lost their three conference games by a combined 11 points.
Washington State is 7-2 for the second straight season including 4-2 in Pac-12 Conference play. The Cougars entered the week No. 25 in the Associated Press Top-25.
Whitworth earned its third straight win by defeating Pacific 30-20 in Forest Grove, Oregon on Saturday.
Powell has gone 14-of-17 this season, hitting three from 50-plus yards (52, 52, 56) including a career-long 56-yarder at Arizona.
Entering the stretch run with three important Big Sky Conference games yet to play, the 11th-ranked Eagles host No. 19/14 Weber State at Roos Field on Saturday.
The Washington football team (7-1 overall, 4-1 Pac-12) opens up a tough November schedule vs. old rival Oregon (5-4, 2-4) in the 110th meeting between the two Northwest foes.
