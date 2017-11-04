Witnesses react to shooting at Big Bear - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

Witnesses react to shooting at Big Bear

Posted: Updated:
BILLINGS, Mont. -

 The situation played out on a very busy road... King avenue runs right in front of Big Bear...  As the morning wore on many people gathered in parking lots to watch as the situation played out.

Witness Kelly Lesueur. says big thumbs up to law enforcement and all the emergency workers that were on the active scene for hours.

"I think the police are doing a hell of a job you know?  They come out here everyday and they never know what they're going to run into.  They're running back and forth and hiding and what not.  But I feel safe," witness, Kelly Lesueur said.

Nearby shoppers say they saw all the police cars at big bear and then tried to shop at nearby businesses, but they were closed.

"We were trying to go to Payless for the boys to get some boots and the worker came out and said she was on the phone with her district manager and said that there was an active shooter at Big Bear and that the store was closed until he was caught", shopper, Courtney McDonald said. 

Courtney McDonald says it was a shock to see this active situation because she's never witnessed a shooting before, but at the same time she says it's a sign of the times.

"There's so much going on around the world and in the country that it's not really a surprise."

At the end of the day shoppers say they can't thank all the police emergency crews enough.

People in the home depot parking lot told me they were just doing their regular shopping when they arrived here and were shocked to see the scene and hear gunfire.  But witnesses are relieved no officers or people at the scene were harmed.

  • LocalMore>>

  • Witnesses react to shooting at Big Bear

    Witnesses react to shooting at Big Bear

    Saturday, November 4 2017 8:40 PM EDT2017-11-05 00:40:27 GMT
     The situation played out on a very busy road... King avenue runs right in front of Big Bear...  As the morning wore on many people gathered in parking lots to watch as the situation played out. Witness Kelly Lesueur. says big thumbs up to law enforcement and all the emergency workers that were on the active scene for hours. "I think the police are doing a hell of a job you know?  They come out here everyday and they never know what they're going to run into.&nbs...
     The situation played out on a very busy road... King avenue runs right in front of Big Bear...  As the morning wore on many people gathered in parking lots to watch as the situation played out. Witness Kelly Lesueur. says big thumbs up to law enforcement and all the emergency workers that were on the active scene for hours. "I think the police are doing a hell of a job you know?  They come out here everyday and they never know what they're going to run into.&nbs...

  • Nuts and bolts of the Big Bear standoff

    Nuts and bolts of the Big Bear standoff

    Saturday, November 4 2017 7:54 PM EDT2017-11-04 23:54:48 GMT

    It was just before 4 am when police dispatch started moving officers to Big Bear. AMR was placed on stand by as reports of shots fired continued while most of us were asleep. 

    It was just before 4 am when police dispatch started moving officers to Big Bear. AMR was placed on stand by as reports of shots fired continued while most of us were asleep. 

  • BREAKING: Armed suspect killed after standoff with police at Big Bear

    BREAKING: Armed suspect killed after standoff with police at Big Bear

    Saturday, November 4 2017 4:46 PM EDT2017-11-04 20:46:13 GMT

    The latest on the shooting situation at Big Bear Sports Center in Billings. 

    The latest on the shooting situation at Big Bear Sports Center in Billings. 

    •   

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • BREAKING: Armed suspect killed after standoff with police at Big Bear

    BREAKING: Armed suspect killed after standoff with police at Big Bear

    Saturday, November 4 2017 4:46 PM EDT2017-11-04 20:46:13 GMT

    The latest on the shooting situation at Big Bear Sports Center in Billings. 

    The latest on the shooting situation at Big Bear Sports Center in Billings. 

  • Nuts and bolts of the Big Bear standoff

    Nuts and bolts of the Big Bear standoff

    Saturday, November 4 2017 7:54 PM EDT2017-11-04 23:54:48 GMT

    It was just before 4 am when police dispatch started moving officers to Big Bear. AMR was placed on stand by as reports of shots fired continued while most of us were asleep. 

    It was just before 4 am when police dispatch started moving officers to Big Bear. AMR was placed on stand by as reports of shots fired continued while most of us were asleep. 

  • MSUB opens student armory

    MSUB opens student armory

    Friday, November 3 2017 11:52 PM EDT2017-11-04 03:52:49 GMT

    "I do feel safer" Montana is a state with lots of guns. Whether it's for hunting, target practice, or safety, guns are prevalent in Montana culture. 

    "I do feel safer" Montana is a state with lots of guns. Whether it's for hunting, target practice, or safety, guns are prevalent in Montana culture. 

  • Car drives into ditch on Grand Avenue

    Car drives into ditch on Grand Avenue

    Friday, November 3 2017 10:40 PM EDT2017-11-04 02:40:08 GMT
    At approximately 4 o'clock a call was put into Highway Patrol that a car had gone into a ditch on Grand Avenue near 48th Street.  The minivan veered off the road into a large ditch causing minor traffic issues. Highway Patrol was directing traffic while tow trucks arrived on the scene to remove the car.  Traffic returned to its normal pattern by 6 o'clock.  The status of the passengers currently isn't known. This story will continue to be updated as more informatio...
    At approximately 4 o'clock a call was put into Highway Patrol that a car had gone into a ditch on Grand Avenue near 48th Street.  The minivan veered off the road into a large ditch causing minor traffic issues. Highway Patrol was directing traffic while tow trucks arrived on the scene to remove the car.  Traffic returned to its normal pattern by 6 o'clock.  The status of the passengers currently isn't known. This story will continue to be updated as more informatio...

  • Logging truck tips over on I-90

    Logging truck tips over on I-90

    Friday, November 3 2017 10:26 PM EDT2017-11-04 02:26:50 GMT
    With snow and lower temperatures come dangerous road conditions. Friday, November 3rd, a logging truck stopped traffic for a few minutes on I-90 near Livingston when it tipped over. Montana Highway Patrol said that speed and wet roads were contributing factors for the accident. The logging truck was traveling along I-90 approximately 17 miles east of Livingston when it tipped and spilled logs across the road. There were no reported injuries and I-90 was only shut down for a fe...
    With snow and lower temperatures come dangerous road conditions. Friday, November 3rd, a logging truck stopped traffic for a few minutes on I-90 near Livingston when it tipped over. Montana Highway Patrol said that speed and wet roads were contributing factors for the accident. The logging truck was traveling along I-90 approximately 17 miles east of Livingston when it tipped and spilled logs across the road. There were no reported injuries and I-90 was only shut down for a fe...

  • Montana man dead after lengthy standoff inside Billings sporting goods store

    Montana man dead after lengthy standoff inside Billings sporting goods store

    Saturday, November 4 2017 4:21 PM EDT2017-11-04 20:21:46 GMT

    BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - Update: The Billings Police Department says a man who drove into the Big Bear Sports Center in Billings, Montana, Saturday is dead. An officer involved shooting investigation has begun. The name of the man killed has not yet been released.

    BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - Update: The Billings Police Department says a man who drove into the Big Bear Sports Center in Billings, Montana, Saturday is dead. An officer involved shooting investigation has begun. The name of the man killed has not yet been released.

  • 9-year-old cancer patient asks for cards to celebrate last Christmas

    9-year-old cancer patient asks for cards to celebrate last Christmas

    Friday, November 3 2017 11:12 PM EDT2017-11-04 03:12:28 GMT

    The holidays are slowly creeping up on us. However, for one Maine family, the holidays can't come soon enough. The couple's 9-year-old son is battling cancer, and his parents hope the greater community can help them celebrate what could be their son's last Christmas. 

    The holidays are slowly creeping up on us. However, for one Maine family, the holidays can't come soon enough. The couple's 9-year-old son is battling cancer, and his parents hope the greater community can help them celebrate what could be their son's last Christmas. 

  • Your health: Intermittent fasting may improve brain health

    Your health: Intermittent fasting may improve brain health

    Friday, November 3 2017 11:22 PM EDT2017-11-04 03:22:02 GMT

    Actor and former NFL player Terry Crews does intermittent fasting and says its helped him get in the best shape of his life. Growing research suggests it reduces brain inflammation. In scientific studies with mice, it dramatically improves heart health and prevents the symptoms of Alzheimer's, improves cognition and protects nerve cells from dysfunction and degeneration. 

    Actor and former NFL player Terry Crews does intermittent fasting and says its helped him get in the best shape of his life. Growing research suggests it reduces brain inflammation. In scientific studies with mice, it dramatically improves heart health and prevents the symptoms of Alzheimer's, improves cognition and protects nerve cells from dysfunction and degeneration. 