Witnesses react to shooting at Big Bear

The situation played out on a very busy road... King avenue runs right in front of Big Bear... As the morning wore on many people gathered in parking lots to watch as the situation played out.

Witness Kelly Lesueur. says big thumbs up to law enforcement and all the emergency workers that were on the active scene for hours.

"I think the police are doing a hell of a job you know? They come out here everyday and they never know what they're going to run into. They're running back and forth and hiding and what not. But I feel safe," witness, Kelly Lesueur said.

Nearby shoppers say they saw all the police cars at big bear and then tried to shop at nearby businesses, but they were closed.

"We were trying to go to Payless for the boys to get some boots and the worker came out and said she was on the phone with her district manager and said that there was an active shooter at Big Bear and that the store was closed until he was caught", shopper, Courtney McDonald said.

Courtney McDonald says it was a shock to see this active situation because she's never witnessed a shooting before, but at the same time she says it's a sign of the times.

"There's so much going on around the world and in the country that it's not really a surprise."

At the end of the day shoppers say they can't thank all the police emergency crews enough.

People in the home depot parking lot told me they were just doing their regular shopping when they arrived here and were shocked to see the scene and hear gunfire. But witnesses are relieved no officers or people at the scene were harmed.