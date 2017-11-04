Local businesses impacted by Big Bear Sports Center shooting

While the crime scene was focused on Big Bear Sports Center, other businesses nearby were impacted by the shooting.

Big corporate businesses such as Wal-Mart or Home Depot remained open but had very few customers. However local businesses near the crime scene were impacted far worse.

Pizza Ranch is located just across the street from Big Bear. Signs that say the business is closed are posted on each door.

Jay Tyrrell, Pizza Ranch Owner made the choice to close up the store.

"So I discussed it with a couple of gentleman with our ownership group and we decided that the best course of action would be to close until the situation was resolved." Tyrrell said.

Corporate businesses are more likely to bounce back from a financial hit, but other businesses such as Complete Nutrition have a harder time recovering.

Joe Binstock, Complete Nutrition Store Manager said, "Our early morning from 10 a.m. til 1 p.m. or 2 p.m. are our busier hours and so now we're hoping to catch back up into our 1 p.m. and we're going be open until 9 p.m. and so that way they can come back in and hopefully that drives us back up to where we can be."

Local businesses such as Pizza ranch and Complete nutrition were in the line of fire and chose safety over money.

"It just didn't seem worth it to risk the safety of an employee or a guest for the sake of being open," Tyrrell added. "It's kind of tough that it's on a Saturday, but at the same time, it really wasn't much of a decision."

Local businesses near Big Bear Sports Center like Best Buy and Pizza Hut will remain closed until further notice.