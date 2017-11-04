BREAKING: Armed suspect killed after standoff with police at Big Bear

The latest on the shooting situation at Big Bear Sports Center in Billings.
"I do feel safer" Montana is a state with lots of guns. Whether it's for hunting, target practice, or safety, guns are prevalent in Montana culture.
Actor and former NFL player Terry Crews does intermittent fasting and says its helped him get in the best shape of his life. Growing research suggests it reduces brain inflammation. In scientific studies with mice, it dramatically improves heart health and prevents the symptoms of Alzheimer's, improves cognition and protects nerve cells from dysfunction and degeneration.
The holidays are slowly creeping up on us. However, for one Maine family, the holidays can't come soon enough. The couple's 9-year-old son is battling cancer, and his parents hope the greater community can help them celebrate what could be their son's last Christmas.
