MSUB opens student armory

"I do feel safer" Montana is a state with lots of guns. Whether it's for hunting, target practice, or safety, guns are prevalent in Montana culture.
"I do feel safer" Montana is a state with lots of guns. Whether it's for hunting, target practice, or safety, guns are prevalent in Montana culture.
Actor and former NFL player Terry Crews does intermittent fasting and says its helped him get in the best shape of his life. Growing research suggests it reduces brain inflammation. In scientific studies with mice, it dramatically improves heart health and prevents the symptoms of Alzheimer's, improves cognition and protects nerve cells from dysfunction and degeneration.
Actor and former NFL player Terry Crews does intermittent fasting and says its helped him get in the best shape of his life. Growing research suggests it reduces brain inflammation. In scientific studies with mice, it dramatically improves heart health and prevents the symptoms of Alzheimer's, improves cognition and protects nerve cells from dysfunction and degeneration.
"I do feel safer" Montana is a state with lots of guns. Whether it's for hunting, target practice, or safety, guns are prevalent in Montana culture.
"I do feel safer" Montana is a state with lots of guns. Whether it's for hunting, target practice, or safety, guns are prevalent in Montana culture.
Actor and former NFL player Terry Crews does intermittent fasting and says its helped him get in the best shape of his life. Growing research suggests it reduces brain inflammation. In scientific studies with mice, it dramatically improves heart health and prevents the symptoms of Alzheimer's, improves cognition and protects nerve cells from dysfunction and degeneration.
Actor and former NFL player Terry Crews does intermittent fasting and says its helped him get in the best shape of his life. Growing research suggests it reduces brain inflammation. In scientific studies with mice, it dramatically improves heart health and prevents the symptoms of Alzheimer's, improves cognition and protects nerve cells from dysfunction and degeneration.
A Billings man charged in an arson case earlier this week has been given a no-contact order by Judge David Carter.
A Billings man charged in an arson case earlier this week has been given a no-contact order by Judge David Carter.
A military judge has found that Bowe Bergdahl should serve no prison time for endangering his comrades by walking off his Afghanistan post.
A military judge has found that Bowe Bergdahl should serve no prison time for endangering his comrades by walking off his Afghanistan post.
A Billings man charged in an arson case earlier this week has been given a no-contact order by Judge David Carter.
A Billings man charged in an arson case earlier this week has been given a no-contact order by Judge David Carter.
The Bureau of Indian Affairs expect to re-open a vacant Montana jail on the edge of the Crow Indian Reservation that's sat empty for much of the past decade.
The Bureau of Indian Affairs expect to re-open a vacant Montana jail on the edge of the Crow Indian Reservation that's sat empty for much of the past decade.
Malmstrom Air Force Base has confirmed Airman 1st Class Trevor Stenlund was the 21-year-old man who died in a car crash near Potomac Monday evening. According to MHP Stenlund was driving a Dodge Ram pickup when an elk hit another vehicle going the opposite direction sending the animal airborne and into Stenlund's truck. Stenlund lost control of his truck sending it off the roadway and into multiple embankments, he was declared dead at the scene. Stenlund enlisted i...
Malmstrom Air Force Base has confirmed Airman 1st Class Trevor Stenlund was the 21-year-old man who died in a car crash near Potomac Monday evening. According to MHP Stenlund was driving a Dodge Ram pickup when an elk hit another vehicle going the opposite direction sending the animal airborne and into Stenlund's truck. Stenlund lost control of his truck sending it off the roadway and into multiple embankments, he was declared dead at the scene. Stenlund enlisted i...
U.S. Senators Jon Tester and Steve Daines are calling on President Trump and Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney to include the re-authorization of Secure Rural Schools (SRS) funding in any future emergency disaster bill.
U.S. Senators Jon Tester and Steve Daines are calling on President Trump and Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney to include the re-authorization of Secure Rural Schools (SRS) funding in any future emergency disaster bill.
Snow and icy road condition are impacting Montana drivers Thursday morning. Montana Highway Patrol responded to a rollover crash that blocked the eastbound lanes of Interstate 90.
Snow and icy road condition are impacting Montana drivers Thursday morning. Montana Highway Patrol responded to a rollover crash that blocked the eastbound lanes of Interstate 90.