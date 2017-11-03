Your health: Intermittent fasting may improve brain health

"I do feel safer" Montana is a state with lots of guns. Whether it's for hunting, target practice, or safety, guns are prevalent in Montana culture.
Actor and former NFL player Terry Crews does intermittent fasting and says its helped him get in the best shape of his life. Growing research suggests it reduces brain inflammation. In scientific studies with mice, it dramatically improves heart health and prevents the symptoms of Alzheimer's, improves cognition and protects nerve cells from dysfunction and degeneration.
A Billings man charged in an arson case earlier this week has been given a no-contact order by Judge David Carter.
The holidays are slowly creeping up on us. However, for one Maine family, the holidays can't come soon enough. The couple's 9-year-old son is battling cancer, and his parents hope the greater community can help them celebrate what could be their son's last Christmas.
The days and weeks following Halloween can mean and endless supply of fun sized sugar treats. For folks who are trying to be more mindful of holiday weight gain, managing it all can be a challenge. Doctor Susan Albers of Cleveland Clinic says we can start the holiday season off right by setting limits at the office.
In the month of October, there were several deadly conflicts with hunters near Cody. Wyoming Game and Fish’s Cody Supervisor is investigating the shooting of two grizzlies on the North Fork between Cody and Yellowstone. Cody regional wildlife supervisor Dan Smith says the separate shootings took place in early October. And, Game and Fish agents trapped and euthanize a grizzly Thursday that was climbing on a horse trailer on the North Fork. Spokeswoman Tara Hodges say...
A man in a rented pickup truck mowed down pedestrians and cyclists along a busy bike path near the World Trade Center memorial on Tuesday, killing at least eight and seriously injuring 11 in what the mayor called "a particularly cowardly act of terror."
The Food and Drug Administration is warning licorice lovers to practice moderation ahead of the Halloween holiday.
Netflix says its political drama "House of Cards" will end after its upcoming sixth season.
A federal court in Washington is barring President Donald Trump from changing the government's policy on military service by transgender people.
President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, and a former business associate, Rick Gates, were indicted Monday on charges of conspiracy against the United States, money laundering and several other financial charges.
The Wyoming Highway Patrol recently commissioned eight recruits to the rank of Trooper upon the completion of their intensive training academy.
The days and weeks following Halloween can mean and endless supply of fun sized sugar treats. For folks who are trying to be more mindful of holiday weight gain, managing it all can be a challenge. Doctor Susan Albers of Cleveland Clinic says we can start the holiday season off right by setting limits at the office.
An area of I-90 West near mile marker 469 is currently closed due to a rollover crash. The crash happened around 10:20 p.m. Two men and one woman were in the car. One of the men is seriously injured and is being flown to a hospital for treatment. According to Montana Highway Patrol, two people were wearing seat belts. MHP says alcohol is not a factor in the crash.
In the month of October, there were several deadly conflicts with hunters near Cody. Wyoming Game and Fish’s Cody Supervisor is investigating the shooting of two grizzlies on the North Fork between Cody and Yellowstone. Cody regional wildlife supervisor Dan Smith says the separate shootings took place in early October. And, Game and Fish agents trapped and euthanize a grizzly Thursday that was climbing on a horse trailer on the North Fork. Spokeswoman Tara Hodges say...
Sweetwater County Sheriff's Office discovered nearly 300 lbs. of marijuana Sunday morning.
The Hot Springs County Sheriff's Office is closing the book on a 25-year-old case involving human remains. The Sheriff's office has announced that they made a positive identification of a skeleton recovered from a trunk on March 31, 1992.
The traffic stop occurred on I-80 about 20-miles west of Laramie.
A 57-year-old Wyoming psychologist has pleaded guilty to health care fraud in a plea agreement with federal prosecutors.
A military judge has found that Bowe Bergdahl should serve no prison time for endangering his comrades by walking off his Afghanistan post.
A Billings man charged in an arson case earlier this week has been given a no-contact order by Judge David Carter.
The Bureau of Indian Affairs expect to re-open a vacant Montana jail on the edge of the Crow Indian Reservation that's sat empty for much of the past decade.
Malmstrom Air Force Base has confirmed Airman 1st Class Trevor Stenlund was the 21-year-old man who died in a car crash near Potomac Monday evening. According to MHP Stenlund was driving a Dodge Ram pickup when an elk hit another vehicle going the opposite direction sending the animal airborne and into Stenlund's truck. Stenlund lost control of his truck sending it off the roadway and into multiple embankments, he was declared dead at the scene. Stenlund enlisted i...
U.S. Senators Jon Tester and Steve Daines are calling on President Trump and Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney to include the re-authorization of Secure Rural Schools (SRS) funding in any future emergency disaster bill.
Snow and icy road condition are impacting Montana drivers Thursday morning. Montana Highway Patrol responded to a rollover crash that blocked the eastbound lanes of Interstate 90.
