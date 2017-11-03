9-year-old cancer patient asks for cards to celebrate last Christmas

The so-called "Christmas Creep" isn't moving fast enough for a Maine couple that will celebrate Christmas this year before Thanksgiving.

Jacob Thompson is battling cancer, and his parents hope people can help them celebrate what could be his last Christmas.



Jacob was diagnosed with stage four high-risk neuroblastoma in February of 2014 when he was just 5 years old. Amazingly, he is now 9, but the family says his time is limited.

They say he may not be leaving the hospital, but he will be having one more Christmas. Santa has been put on early alert and has agreed to visit Jacob next weekend.



His dad says Jacob wants presents and cards – lots of cards from anyone who wants to send them.

If you are interested in sending Jacob a Christmas card, please send them to him at:

Maine Medical Center

22 Bramhall Street

Portland, Maine 04102

The family has also started a GoFundMe page at gofundme.com/xkcjc8.

