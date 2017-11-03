Car drives into ditch on Grand Avenue - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

Car drives into ditch on Grand Avenue

By Melissa Scavelli, KULR
At approximately 4 o'clock a call was put into Highway Patrol that a car had gone into a ditch on Grand Avenue near 48th Street. 

The minivan veered off the road into a large ditch causing minor traffic issues.

Highway Patrol was directing traffic while tow trucks arrived on the scene to remove the car. 

Traffic returned to its normal pattern by 6 o'clock. 

The status of the passengers currently isn't known.

This story will continue to be updated as more information is received. 

