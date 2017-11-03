Car drives into ditch on Grand Avenue

Actor and former NFL player Terry Crews does intermittent fasting and says its helped him get in the best shape of his life. Growing research suggests it reduces brain inflammation. In scientific studies with mice, it dramatically improves heart health and prevents the symptoms of Alzheimer's, improves cognition and protects nerve cells from dysfunction and degeneration.

At approximately 4 o'clock a call was put into Highway Patrol that a car had gone into a ditch on Grand Avenue near 48th Street. The minivan veered off the road into a large ditch causing minor traffic issues. Highway Patrol was directing traffic while tow trucks arrived on the scene to remove the car. Traffic returned to its normal pattern by 6 o'clock. The status of the passengers currently isn't known. This story will continue to be updated as more informatio...

With snow and lower temperatures come dangerous road conditions. Friday, November 3rd, a logging truck stopped traffic for a few minutes on I-90 near Livingston when it tipped over. Montana Highway Patrol said that speed and wet roads were contributing factors for the accident. The logging truck was traveling along I-90 approximately 17 miles east of Livingston when it tipped and spilled logs across the road. There were no reported injuries and I-90 was only shut down for a fe...

The temperatures have been below our average of 52 degrees for the beginning November and they're going to continue to drop. We have seen 2-3 inches of snow since November 1st in Billings. The snow has been on and off on the 2nd and 3rd but will be picking up as we head into the weekend with winter making itself known. Over the next 3 days, temperatures will drop with lows getting into the single digits in some locations. In Billings: Saturday high: 30 low: 16, Sunday high: 26 low...