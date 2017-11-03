Logging truck tips over on I-90

With snow and lower temperatures come dangerous road conditions.

Friday, November 3rd, a logging truck stopped traffic for a few minutes on I-90 near Livingston when it tipped over.

Montana Highway Patrol said that speed and wet roads were contributing factors for the accident.

The logging truck was traveling along I-90 approximately 17 miles east of Livingston when it tipped and spilled logs across the road.

There were no reported injuries and I-90 was only shut down for a few minutes during clean up.

Montana Highway Patrol wanted to remind everyone that you need to slow down and be alert when driving on wet roads.

Road conditions will be continually changing with the addition of new snow and lower temperatures. A link to current road conditions can be found on our connections page.