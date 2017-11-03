Cooler temperatures and snow on the way

The temperatures have been below our average of 52 degrees for the beginning November and they're going to continue to drop.

We have seen 2-3 inches of snow since November 1st in Billings.

The snow has been on and off on the 2nd and 3rd but will be picking up as we head into the weekend with winter making itself known.

Over the next 3 days, temperatures will drop with lows getting into the single digits in some locations.

In Billings: Saturday high: 30 low: 16, Sunday high: 26 low: 15, Monday high: 22 low: 9 snowfall totals expected to be 2-4 inches.

In Miles City: Saturday high: 35 low: 16, Sunday high: 28 low: 15, Monday high: 25 low: 13 snowfall totals expected 1-3 inches

In Cody: Saturday high: 34 low:16, Sunday high: 34 low: 17, Monday high: 29 low: 11 snowfall totals expected 2-4 inches.

In Cut Bank: Saturday high: 16 low: 1, Sunday high: 14 low: -5, Monday high 29 low 11 snowfall totals expected 1-3 inches.

In Great Falls: Saturday high: 23 low: 9, Sunday high: 34 low: 17, Monday high: 29 low: 11 snowfall totals expected 2-4 inches.

In Missoula: Saturday high: 34 low:23, Sunday high: 34 low: 23, Monday high: 32 low: 14 snowfall totals expected 1-3 inches.

This weekend will be packed with cooler temperatures and snow but that doesn't mean you can't go out and have fun!