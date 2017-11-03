Arson suspect ordered no-contact with wife

A Billings man charged in an arson case earlier this week has been given a no-contact order by Judge David Carter.
U.S. Senator Steve Daines underscored the importance of states taking the lead in both protecting the environment and energy development.
Montana Congressman Greg Gianforte voted to extend funding for community health centers and the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP).
The Wyoming Highway Patrol recently commissioned eight recruits to the rank of Trooper upon the completion of their intensive training academy.
Coaches and players layer up after the first measurable snow in Billings.
Starting this weekend is the 50th annual Bridger Ski Swap! The ski swap will run through the weekend and proves to be a big fundraiser for Bridger Bowl. But, do you know what you are looking for when it comes to a ski swap?
A military judge has found that Bowe Bergdahl should serve no prison time for endangering his comrades by walking off his Afghanistan post.
The Bureau of Indian Affairs expect to re-open a vacant Montana jail on the edge of the Crow Indian Reservation that's sat empty for much of the past decade.
Malmstrom Air Force Base has confirmed Airman 1st Class Trevor Stenlund was the 21-year-old man who died in a car crash near Potomac Monday evening. According to MHP Stenlund was driving a Dodge Ram pickup when an elk hit another vehicle going the opposite direction sending the animal airborne and into Stenlund's truck. Stenlund lost control of his truck sending it off the roadway and into multiple embankments, he was declared dead at the scene. Stenlund enlisted i...
U.S. Senators Jon Tester and Steve Daines are calling on President Trump and Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney to include the re-authorization of Secure Rural Schools (SRS) funding in any future emergency disaster bill.
Snow and icy road condition are impacting Montana drivers Thursday morning. Montana Highway Patrol responded to a rollover crash that blocked the eastbound lanes of Interstate 90.
