Arson suspect ordered no-contact with wife

A Billings man charged in an arson case earlier this week has been given a no-contact order by Judge David Carter.

During Friday's hearing, Edward Halverson was told that he is not to have any contact with his wife.

Court documents state that the November 1st fire followed an argument between Halvorson and his spouse.

The affidavit details that Halvorson's wife left him to stay in a hotel the night of the fire. Police found Halvorson trying to reenter the home while it was on fire.

The affidavit states that Halvorson was intent on returning to the home. At one point, police needed to handcuff Halvorson and escort him to a nearby ambulance.

After being medically cleared, Halvorson was escorted to a hotel. But, hours later, returned to the home on Terry Avenue where he was then arrested.

The affidavit states that Halvorson bonded out and then returned to the home for the third time.

Meanwhile, fire investigators found smoke detectors removed from the walls of the home. A mop was wedged in the scuttle hull to the attic. Basement windows were left open and a gas line to the water heater appeared to have been cut. The affidavit also states that empty wine bottles were found scattered in the basement where the fire originated.

Halvorson's wife told police that the office was her space. It contained her most important files and turnout gear.

Upon further investigation, a package was found with the word "sorry" written on it.

Halvorson told police he didn't want his wife to leave that night. He feared if she left it would be for the last time.

Judge Carter set bond at $250,000.

