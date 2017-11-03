Senator Daines argues for balance between protecting the environment and energy development

U.S. Senator Steve Daines underscored the importance of states taking the lead in both protecting the environment and energy development.
Montana Congressman Greg Gianforte voted to extend funding for community health centers and the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP).
The Wyoming Highway Patrol recently commissioned eight recruits to the rank of Trooper upon the completion of their intensive training academy.
Coaches and players layer up after the first measurable snow in Billings.
The Bureau of Indian Affairs expect to re-open a vacant Montana jail on the edge of the Crow Indian Reservation that's sat empty for much of the past decade.
Starting this weekend is the 50th annual Bridger Ski Swap! The ski swap will run through the weekend and proves to be a big fundraiser for Bridger Bowl. But, do you know what you are looking for when it comes to a ski swap?
In less than a month the City of Billings will have a brand new mayor.
People took to Facebook to ask questions as Bill Cole and Jeff Essmann talked about their initiatives in the last mayoral debate at Petro Theater at Montana State University Billings.
In less than a month the City of Billings will have a brand new mayor.
Hometown Election HQ – See the latest results of the Yellowstone County municipal primary election.
The former majority of the Montana State House has entered a guilty plea on federal drug charges.
Montana's congressional delegation offers their thoughts on 9/11.
U.S. Senator Jon Tester today announced that approximately 30 Montana farmers and ranchers will receive $2.5 million to help rebuild after devastating wildfires ravaged eastern Montana.
Governor Steve Bullock is putting the investigation that he misused the state plane while campaigning for re-election behind him.
Billings lawyer John Heenan will seek the Democratic nomination for Montana’s lone congressional seat. Heenan announced Monday that he hopes to challenge for Greg Gianforte's Congressional seat in 2018.
On Monday Montana’s State Auditor Matt Rosendale announced his bid to serve the Treasure State in the United States Senate.
A military judge has found that Bowe Bergdahl should serve no prison time for endangering his comrades by walking off his Afghanistan post.
The Bureau of Indian Affairs expect to re-open a vacant Montana jail on the edge of the Crow Indian Reservation that's sat empty for much of the past decade.
U.S. Senators Jon Tester and Steve Daines are calling on President Trump and Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney to include the re-authorization of Secure Rural Schools (SRS) funding in any future emergency disaster bill.
Snow and icy road condition are impacting Montana drivers Thursday morning. Montana Highway Patrol responded to a rollover crash that blocked the eastbound lanes of Interstate 90.
Malmstrom Air Force Base has confirmed Airman 1st Class Trevor Stenlund was the 21-year-old man who died in a car crash near Potomac Monday evening. According to MHP Stenlund was driving a Dodge Ram pickup when an elk hit another vehicle going the opposite direction sending the animal airborne and into Stenlund's truck. Stenlund lost control of his truck sending it off the roadway and into multiple embankments, he was declared dead at the scene. Stenlund enlisted i...
RALEIGH, N.C. - She knows how to pick a winner. Local media report that Kimberly Morris of Wake Forest scratched off two North Carolina lottery tickets on Monday, winning $1 million on one of the tickets and $10,000 with another. Morris thought things were going well when she bought a ticket at a grocery store Monday afternoon and scratched off the $10,000 prize.
