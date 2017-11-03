Gianforte Votes to Extend Funding for CHIP, Community Health Centers

Montana Congressman Greg Gianforte voted to extend funding for community health centers and the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP).

“Extending funding for the Children’s Health Insurance Program and for our community health centers has been one of my top priorities. This bill ensures our communities, particularly our rural ones, and thousands of Montana children continue to receive access to critical medical care,” Gianforte said.

“Today’s action in the House is an important step to safeguard Montana families’ access to the healthcare, and I encourage the Senate to act with urgency to extend funding for CHIP and community health centers,” Gianforte said.

The Championing Healthy Kids Act, H.R. 3922, funds the Children’s Health Insurance Program, community health centers, and other important public health priorities. The bill funds the CHIP program for the next five years and provides a two-year extension for community health center funding.

The Championing Healthy Kids Act passed the U.S. House of Representatives with a bipartisan vote of 242-174.