Gianforte Votes to Extend Funding for CHIP, Community Health Cen - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

Gianforte Votes to Extend Funding for CHIP, Community Health Centers

Posted: Updated:
Press Release from Congressman Greg Gianforte's Office
WASHINGTON, D.C. -

Montana Congressman Greg Gianforte voted to extend funding for community health centers and the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP).

“Extending funding for the Children’s Health Insurance Program and for our community health centers has been one of my top priorities. This bill ensures our communities, particularly our rural ones, and thousands of Montana children continue to receive access to critical medical care,” Gianforte said.

“Today’s action in the House is an important step to safeguard Montana families’ access to the healthcare, and I encourage the Senate to act with urgency to extend funding for CHIP and community health centers,” Gianforte said.

The Championing Healthy Kids Act, H.R. 3922, funds the Children’s Health Insurance Program, community health centers, and other important public health priorities. The bill funds the CHIP program for the next five years and provides a two-year extension for community health center funding.

The Championing Healthy Kids Act passed the U.S. House of Representatives with a bipartisan vote of 242-174.

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • FDA: Pot doesn't cure cancer

    FDA: Pot doesn't cure cancer

    Thursday, November 2 2017 7:25 AM EDT2017-11-02 11:25:29 GMT
    NBC NEWS - Marijuana doesn’t cure cancer. It has not been shown to somehow explode tumor cells or promote the growth of new brain cells, the Food and Drug Administration said Wednesday. The FDA warned four companies to stop making these unproven claims and to stop selling cannabis-based hemp and marijuana products that claim to treat cancer or any other medical condition. “Substances that contain components of marijuana will be treated like any other products that make u...
    NBC NEWS - Marijuana doesn’t cure cancer. It has not been shown to somehow explode tumor cells or promote the growth of new brain cells, the Food and Drug Administration said Wednesday. The FDA warned four companies to stop making these unproven claims and to stop selling cannabis-based hemp and marijuana products that claim to treat cancer or any other medical condition. “Substances that contain components of marijuana will be treated like any other products that make u...

  • BREAKING: Judge rules Bowe Bergdahl to serve no prison time

    BREAKING: Judge rules Bowe Bergdahl to serve no prison time

    Friday, November 3 2017 11:49 AM EDT2017-11-03 15:49:54 GMT

    A military judge has found that Bowe Bergdahl should serve no prison time for endangering his comrades by walking off his Afghanistan post.

    A military judge has found that Bowe Bergdahl should serve no prison time for endangering his comrades by walking off his Afghanistan post.

  • Billings Slick Street Policy for accidents

    Billings Slick Street Policy for accidents

    Thursday, November 2 2017 7:38 PM EDT2017-11-02 23:38:08 GMT
    As the season continues and snow covers the street the Billings Police Department wants to remind you of the Slick Streets Policy. The Slick Streets Policy is nothing new for the city of Billings but with the start of winter Billings PD said drivers need time to get used to the snow slicked roads. The Slick Streets Policy is put into place once dispatch has reached a high call volume of accidents. Lieutenant Neil Lawrence says once this is put in place they will only respond to ac...
    As the season continues and snow covers the street the Billings Police Department wants to remind you of the Slick Streets Policy. The Slick Streets Policy is nothing new for the city of Billings but with the start of winter Billings PD said drivers need time to get used to the snow slicked roads. The Slick Streets Policy is put into place once dispatch has reached a high call volume of accidents. Lieutenant Neil Lawrence says once this is put in place they will only respond to ac...

  • Bureau of Indian Affairs to use the vacant detention facility in Hardin

    Bureau of Indian Affairs to use the vacant detention facility in Hardin

    Thursday, November 2 2017 8:58 PM EDT2017-11-03 00:58:35 GMT

    The Bureau of Indian Affairs expect to re-open a vacant Montana jail on the edge of the Crow Indian Reservation that's sat empty for much of the past decade.

    The Bureau of Indian Affairs expect to re-open a vacant Montana jail on the edge of the Crow Indian Reservation that's sat empty for much of the past decade.

  • Montana Senators send joint letter to President Trump

    Montana Senators send joint letter to President Trump

    Thursday, November 2 2017 6:06 PM EDT2017-11-02 22:06:32 GMT

    U.S. Senators Jon Tester and Steve Daines are calling on President Trump and Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney to include the re-authorization of Secure Rural Schools (SRS) funding in any future emergency disaster bill.  

    U.S. Senators Jon Tester and Steve Daines are calling on President Trump and Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney to include the re-authorization of Secure Rural Schools (SRS) funding in any future emergency disaster bill.  

  • Slide offs and crashes reported Thursday as Montanans navigate icy roads

    Slide offs and crashes reported Thursday as Montanans navigate icy roads

    Thursday, November 2 2017 10:16 AM EDT2017-11-02 14:16:56 GMT

    Snow and icy road condition are impacting Montana drivers Thursday morning.  Montana Highway Patrol responded to a rollover crash that blocked the eastbound lanes of Interstate 90. 

    Snow and icy road condition are impacting Montana drivers Thursday morning.  Montana Highway Patrol responded to a rollover crash that blocked the eastbound lanes of Interstate 90. 

  • MAFB Airman confirmed dead in car crash

    MAFB Airman confirmed dead in car crash

    Wednesday, November 1 2017 3:27 PM EDT2017-11-01 19:27:57 GMT

    Malmstrom Air Force Base has confirmed Airman 1st Class Trevor Stenlund was the 21-year-old man who died in a car crash near Potomac Monday evening.   According to MHP Stenlund was driving a Dodge Ram pickup when an elk hit another vehicle going the opposite direction sending the animal airborne and into Stenlund's truck. Stenlund lost control of his truck sending it off the roadway and into multiple embankments, he was declared dead at the scene. Stenlund enlisted i...

    Malmstrom Air Force Base has confirmed Airman 1st Class Trevor Stenlund was the 21-year-old man who died in a car crash near Potomac Monday evening.   According to MHP Stenlund was driving a Dodge Ram pickup when an elk hit another vehicle going the opposite direction sending the animal airborne and into Stenlund's truck. Stenlund lost control of his truck sending it off the roadway and into multiple embankments, he was declared dead at the scene. Stenlund enlisted i...

  • What are the odds? Woman claims 2 lottery prizes on same day

    Thursday, November 2 2017 11:15 AM EDT2017-11-02 15:15:06 GMT

    RALEIGH, N.C. - She knows how to pick a winner. Local media report that Kimberly Morris of Wake Forest scratched off two North Carolina lottery tickets on Monday, winning $1 million on one of the tickets and $10,000 with another.  Morris thought things were going well when she bought a ticket at a grocery store Monday afternoon and scratched off the $10,000 prize. 

    RALEIGH, N.C. - She knows how to pick a winner. Local media report that Kimberly Morris of Wake Forest scratched off two North Carolina lottery tickets on Monday, winning $1 million on one of the tickets and $10,000 with another.  Morris thought things were going well when she bought a ticket at a grocery store Monday afternoon and scratched off the $10,000 prize. 