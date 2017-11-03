Wyoming adds eight new Troopers

The Wyoming Highway Patrol recently commissioned eight recruits to the rank of Trooper upon the completion of their intensive training academy. During their academy, the new Troopers were instructed in a variety of classes including firearms, commercial carrier, physical training, RADAR/LIDAR, emergency vehicle operation, custody and control, crash investigation and other pertinent training. The members of Class 93 that were new to law enforcement participated in over 1,210 hours of academy training.

Being a State Trooper for the Wyoming Highway Patrol can be a challenging, yet rewarding career as it takes a special person to become a Wyoming State Trooper. All Troopers take an oath to protect and serve all citizens of this great state with courtesy, professionalism, and integrity as Wyoming’s Troopers represent the agency brand of “Guardians of the Cowboy State”.

The new Troopers participated in their swearing-in ceremony in front of family and friends at the Wyoming Supreme Court on Nov. 2nd. The ceremony marked the 93rd graduated Wyoming Highway Patrol Academy.

Please join us in congratulating Wyoming Highway Patrol Class 93:

Clint Christensen, Badge 51, Casper

Bill Daugherty, Badge 146, Lander

Amber Huschka, Badge 181, Gillette

Patrick Maez, Badge 191, Lusk

Caleb Massie, Badge 59, Gillette

Jeffrey McMillen, Badge 195, Rawlins

Eric Spring, Badge 70, Gillette

Samuel Szott, Badge 197, Wheatland

Colonel’s Leadership Award: Trooper Jeffrey McMillen

Top Academic Award: Trooper Bill Daugherty

Top Fitness Award: Trooper Jeffrey McMillen

Top Firearms Award: Trooper Jeffrey McMillen

Most Improved Fitness Award: Trooper Amber Huschka