Staying Warm During Outside Practice

Coaches and players layer up after the first measurable snow in Billings.
The Bureau of Indian Affairs expect to re-open a vacant Montana jail on the edge of the Crow Indian Reservation that's sat empty for much of the past decade.
President Trump has made multiple attempts to repeal and replace what was formally known as the Affordable Care Act. Despite those attempts, Obamacare's open enrollment for 2018 began yesterday, November 1st.
U.S. Senators Jon Tester and Steve Daines are calling on President Trump and Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney to include the re-authorization of Secure Rural Schools (SRS) funding in any future emergency disaster bill.
Snow and icy road condition are impacting Montana drivers Thursday morning. Montana Highway Patrol responded to a rollover crash that blocked the eastbound lanes of Interstate 90.
Malmstrom Air Force Base has confirmed Airman 1st Class Trevor Stenlund was the 21-year-old man who died in a car crash near Potomac Monday evening. According to MHP Stenlund was driving a Dodge Ram pickup when an elk hit another vehicle going the opposite direction sending the animal airborne and into Stenlund's truck. Stenlund lost control of his truck sending it off the roadway and into multiple embankments, he was declared dead at the scene. Stenlund enlisted i...
Snow and icy road condition are impacting Montana drivers Thursday morning. Montana Highway Patrol responded to a rollover crash that blocked the eastbound lanes of Interstate 90.
CHENEY, Wash. - Cheney Police have released the name of the two suspects they believed are involved in the shooting, carjacking and kidnapping of an employee at a Cheney pot shop Sunday afternoon. Police are actively searching for Donavon Culps and Violetta Culps and are asking the public to share photos provided from surveillance video.
Levels of the herbicide Roundup in human urine have increased dramatically among California residents in the past two decades, a new study reports.
Elias Miguel Nava has been located and is safe.
The Hot Springs County Sheriff's Office is closing the book on a 25-year-old case involving human remains. The Sheriff's office has announced that they made a positive identification of a skeleton recovered from a trunk on March 31, 1992.
Last month, KULR 8 told you about a Billings man who traveled to Texas to help animals after Hurricane Harvey.
