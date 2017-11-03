Staying Warm During Outside Practice - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

Staying Warm During Outside Practice

BILLINGS, Mont. -

The first measurable snow in Billings came Wednesday. Now, coaches and players across the city, who practice outside, are having to layer up to keep warm.

Rob Stanton, West High's football coach, told KULR-8 that even though it's snowing, they still need to practice. West plays Friday night in the first round of Class AA playoffs. Stanton said his team was able to practice at Rocky Mountain College on Wednesday, because West's field was covered with snow. “Knowing we wouldn't have much traction yesterday going up to Rocky helped out quite a bit.” Stanton called the cold weather, snow, and ice all part of playoff weather. “It doesn't matter football-wise. If it's too cold we'd probably have to layer up. We wouldn't practice as long if it's below zero.”

West running back and Georgia native, Demarcus Carr, said the snow is very different from what he's used to. “In Georgia, if we even heard about snow coming, they shut the city down.” Carr said practicing in the snow is crazy, because he isn't used to it.

When it comes to layering up for outside practice, Stanton said players should be good if they have three or four under armor tights and t-shirts on. He also told KULR-8 that the players who carry the ball will have a different protocol when it comes to layers. Stanton stated, “I won't let them layer up past their elbow if they carry the ball. Because I think if it's a slick ball and if it's a slick garment they have on, then you have a lot of fumbles.”

As for canceling practice, Stanton says he's never had to cancel because of cold weather, “We've probably had to cancel or delay practice because of lightning or thunder more than anything.”

