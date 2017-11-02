Open enrollment season has begun for Obamacare

As the season continues and snow covers the street the Billings Police Department wants to remind you of the Slick Streets Policy. The Slick Streets Policy is nothing new for the city of Billings but with the start of winter Billings PD said drivers need time to get used to the snow slicked roads. The Slick Streets Policy is put into place once dispatch has reached a high call volume of accidents. Lieutenant Neil Lawrence says once this is put in place they will only respond to ac...

