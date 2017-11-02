Billings Slick Street Policy for accidents

The Bureau of Indian Affairs expect to re-open a vacant Montana jail on the edge of the Crow Indian Reservation that's sat empty for much of the past decade.
President Trump has made multiple attempts to repeal and replace what was formally known as the Affordable Care Act. Despite those attempts, Obamacare's open enrollment for 2018 began yesterday, November 1st.
U.S. Senators Jon Tester and Steve Daines are calling on President Trump and Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney to include the re-authorization of Secure Rural Schools (SRS) funding in any future emergency disaster bill.
Malmstrom Air Force Base has confirmed Airman 1st Class Trevor Stenlund was the 21-year-old man who died in a car crash near Potomac Monday evening. According to MHP Stenlund was driving a Dodge Ram pickup when an elk hit another vehicle going the opposite direction sending the animal airborne and into Stenlund's truck. Stenlund lost control of his truck sending it off the roadway and into multiple embankments, he was declared dead at the scene. Stenlund enlisted i...
LOS ANGELES (AP) - A spokesman for the family of two Americans and their young daughters who went missing in Brazil after pirates attacked their boat says they've been found alive. Colby Guillory of Los Angeles says the U.S. Embassy in Brazil told family members of Adam and Emily Harteau on Wednesday that a fisherman found the California couple and their 3- and 7-year-old daughters after they were in the jungle a few days.
Snow and icy road condition are impacting Montana drivers Thursday morning. Montana Highway Patrol responded to a rollover crash that blocked the eastbound lanes of Interstate 90.
Police say Edward Michael Halvorson, 43-years-old, cut the gas line to the water heater and ignited the gas.
RALEIGH, N.C. - She knows how to pick a winner. Local media report that Kimberly Morris of Wake Forest scratched off two North Carolina lottery tickets on Monday, winning $1 million on one of the tickets and $10,000 with another. Morris thought things were going well when she bought a ticket at a grocery store Monday afternoon and scratched off the $10,000 prize.
Brewer Dental had their fourth annual candy buy back earlier today located on 29th and Central Avenue.
The Montana Supreme Court has affirmed that Michael Spell was mentally competent when he pleaded guilty to the 2012 kidnapping and homicide of Sherry Arnold in northeast Montana.
