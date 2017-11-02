Winter weather reminders and tips

We had our first snow of the season in Billings on Wednesday.

Conditions around town have not been a problem yet this season but melting snow has created some slick roadways.

Montanans know the drill but for some newer residents here's what you'll want to know.

Temperatures are staying right around freezing during the day but the sun is allowing some of the snow to melt and create icy conditions overnight.

Much of the snow from Wednesday has formed a layer of ice making it dangerous to leave snow on your car, especially, when you're driving at higher speeds.

While most of you already know what to do in the snow, it never hurts to refresh yourself or young drivers in your home on what to do while on the road.

The National Weather Service in Missoula has posted a helpful video which you can watch right now on our Facebook page.

https://www.facebook.com/KULR8News/posts/10154795499236433

You can also look at road conditions and the location of snow plows on the Montana Department of Transportation's state road map.

http://roadreport.mdt.mt.gov/travinfomobile/

We can expect the plows to continue to do their work as more snow moves into our area over the season.

The Montana Department of Transportation is asking us to remind you to give snow plows room to work. Remember plows do their best work at speeds of 35 mph so they will be moving considerably slower than you; make sure you keep left.

Montana State Highway Patrol also says one of the more important things to do is use your hazard lights if you see an accident on the side of the road to alert other drivers headed that way.