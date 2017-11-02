Would you quit smoking for an extra week of vacation?

Quit smoking, and a Japanese company will give you an extra week off.

Piala, a Tokyo-based marketing firm, has started giving non-smoking employees six additional paid days off a year, according to CNNMoney.

According to the company, an employee complained about colleagues who smoked too often, and worked less because of the cigarette breaks they took throughout the day. A company spokesperson says smoking took about 40 minutes of work from smoking employee's days.

Now, Piala is not punishing employees who do light up, but rewarding those who don't. The company spokesperson says since the rule was implemented, four out of 42 smokers on staff have given up the habit.

About 1 in 5 adults in Japan smoke, and smoking rooms are commonly found in offices and public establishments.