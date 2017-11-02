Your health: Avoiding the post-Halloween sugar rush

The days and weeks following Halloween can mean and endless supply of fun sized sugar treats. For folks who are trying to be more mindful of holiday weight gain, managing it all can be a challenge. Doctor Susan Albers of Cleveland Clinic says we can start the holiday season off right by setting limits at the office.

In the month of October, there were several deadly conflicts with hunters near Cody. Wyoming Game and Fish’s Cody Supervisor is investigating the shooting of two grizzlies on the North Fork between Cody and Yellowstone. Cody regional wildlife supervisor Dan Smith says the separate shootings took place in early October. And, Game and Fish agents trapped and euthanize a grizzly Thursday that was climbing on a horse trailer on the North Fork. Spokeswoman Tara Hodges say...

A man in a rented pickup truck mowed down pedestrians and cyclists along a busy bike path near the World Trade Center memorial on Tuesday, killing at least eight and seriously injuring 11 in what the mayor called "a particularly cowardly act of terror."

After Halloween, you may think you’ll be safe from the macabre activities of the season. But, a museum lab in Cody does gorey work all year long, including the care and feeding of flesh eating beetles. People who visit the Draper Natural History Museum may not notice, but strange things are happening here, especially in the laboratory. Workers in white lab coats cut the meat from the bones of departed animals. The animals may have been hit by a car, or donated to the museum by...