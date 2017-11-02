Your health: Avoiding the post-Halloween sugar rush

The days and weeks following Halloween can mean and endless supply of fun sized sugar treats. For folks who are trying to be more mindful of holiday weight gain, managing it all can be a challenge. Doctor Susan Albers of Cleveland Clinic says we can start the holiday season off right by setting limits at the office.
The days and weeks following Halloween can mean and endless supply of fun sized sugar treats. For folks who are trying to be more mindful of holiday weight gain, managing it all can be a challenge. Doctor Susan Albers of Cleveland Clinic says we can start the holiday season off right by setting limits at the office.
Brewer Dental had their fourth annual candy buy back earlier today located on 29th and Central Avenue.
Brewer Dental had their fourth annual candy buy back earlier today located on 29th and Central Avenue.
After a spooktacular Halloween, children have most likely collected a large amount of tasty treats.
After a spooktacular Halloween, children have most likely collected a large amount of tasty treats.
The Montana Supreme Court has affirmed that Michael Spell was mentally competent when he pleaded guilty to the 2012 kidnapping and homicide of Sherry Arnold in northeast Montana.
The Montana Supreme Court has affirmed that Michael Spell was mentally competent when he pleaded guilty to the 2012 kidnapping and homicide of Sherry Arnold in northeast Montana.
Hundreds of families stepped out to go trick-or-treating in the Magic City tonight, but there was one street expected to attract more than a thousand people.
Hundreds of families stepped out to go trick-or-treating in the Magic City tonight, but there was one street expected to attract more than a thousand people.
The days and weeks following Halloween can mean and endless supply of fun sized sugar treats. For folks who are trying to be more mindful of holiday weight gain, managing it all can be a challenge. Doctor Susan Albers of Cleveland Clinic says we can start the holiday season off right by setting limits at the office.
The days and weeks following Halloween can mean and endless supply of fun sized sugar treats. For folks who are trying to be more mindful of holiday weight gain, managing it all can be a challenge. Doctor Susan Albers of Cleveland Clinic says we can start the holiday season off right by setting limits at the office.
The Montana Supreme Court has affirmed that Michael Spell was mentally competent when he pleaded guilty to the 2012 kidnapping and homicide of Sherry Arnold in northeast Montana.
The Montana Supreme Court has affirmed that Michael Spell was mentally competent when he pleaded guilty to the 2012 kidnapping and homicide of Sherry Arnold in northeast Montana.
The Montana Supreme Court has struck down a victim's rights law approved by voters last year as unconstitutional.
The Montana Supreme Court has struck down a victim's rights law approved by voters last year as unconstitutional.
Malmstrom Air Force Base has confirmed Airman 1st Class Trevor Stenlund was the 21-year-old man who died in a car crash near Potomac Monday evening. According to MHP Stenlund was driving a Dodge Ram pickup when an elk hit another vehicle going the opposite direction sending the animal airborne and into Stenlund's truck. Stenlund lost control of his truck sending it off the roadway and into multiple embankments, he was declared dead at the scene. Stenlund enlisted i...
Malmstrom Air Force Base has confirmed Airman 1st Class Trevor Stenlund was the 21-year-old man who died in a car crash near Potomac Monday evening. According to MHP Stenlund was driving a Dodge Ram pickup when an elk hit another vehicle going the opposite direction sending the animal airborne and into Stenlund's truck. Stenlund lost control of his truck sending it off the roadway and into multiple embankments, he was declared dead at the scene. Stenlund enlisted i...
The Salvation Army for Flathead Valley's Christmas Assistance program begins this month.
The Salvation Army for Flathead Valley's Christmas Assistance program begins this month.
The days and weeks following Halloween can mean and endless supply of fun sized sugar treats. For folks who are trying to be more mindful of holiday weight gain, managing it all can be a challenge. Doctor Susan Albers of Cleveland Clinic says we can start the holiday season off right by setting limits at the office.
The days and weeks following Halloween can mean and endless supply of fun sized sugar treats. For folks who are trying to be more mindful of holiday weight gain, managing it all can be a challenge. Doctor Susan Albers of Cleveland Clinic says we can start the holiday season off right by setting limits at the office.
In the month of October, there were several deadly conflicts with hunters near Cody. Wyoming Game and Fish’s Cody Supervisor is investigating the shooting of two grizzlies on the North Fork between Cody and Yellowstone. Cody regional wildlife supervisor Dan Smith says the separate shootings took place in early October. And, Game and Fish agents trapped and euthanize a grizzly Thursday that was climbing on a horse trailer on the North Fork. Spokeswoman Tara Hodges say...
In the month of October, there were several deadly conflicts with hunters near Cody. Wyoming Game and Fish’s Cody Supervisor is investigating the shooting of two grizzlies on the North Fork between Cody and Yellowstone. Cody regional wildlife supervisor Dan Smith says the separate shootings took place in early October. And, Game and Fish agents trapped and euthanize a grizzly Thursday that was climbing on a horse trailer on the North Fork. Spokeswoman Tara Hodges say...
A man in a rented pickup truck mowed down pedestrians and cyclists along a busy bike path near the World Trade Center memorial on Tuesday, killing at least eight and seriously injuring 11 in what the mayor called "a particularly cowardly act of terror."
A man in a rented pickup truck mowed down pedestrians and cyclists along a busy bike path near the World Trade Center memorial on Tuesday, killing at least eight and seriously injuring 11 in what the mayor called "a particularly cowardly act of terror."
The Food and Drug Administration is warning licorice lovers to practice moderation ahead of the Halloween holiday.
The Food and Drug Administration is warning licorice lovers to practice moderation ahead of the Halloween holiday.
Netflix says its political drama "House of Cards" will end after its upcoming sixth season.
Netflix says its political drama "House of Cards" will end after its upcoming sixth season.
A federal court in Washington is barring President Donald Trump from changing the government's policy on military service by transgender people.
A federal court in Washington is barring President Donald Trump from changing the government's policy on military service by transgender people.
President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, and a former business associate, Rick Gates, were indicted Monday on charges of conspiracy against the United States, money laundering and several other financial charges.
President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, and a former business associate, Rick Gates, were indicted Monday on charges of conspiracy against the United States, money laundering and several other financial charges.
White nationalists held a rally in Shelbyville, Tennessee Saturday to protest the resettlement of refugees in the state. Some demonstrators carried shields and others wore helmets.
White nationalists held a rally in Shelbyville, Tennessee Saturday to protest the resettlement of refugees in the state. Some demonstrators carried shields and others wore helmets.
An investigation is under way into a deadly US helicopter crash in Afghanistan. Officials say the military chopper went down in the Logar Province Friday night, killing one American crew member.
An investigation is under way into a deadly US helicopter crash in Afghanistan. Officials say the military chopper went down in the Logar Province Friday night, killing one American crew member.
The days and weeks following Halloween can mean and endless supply of fun sized sugar treats. For folks who are trying to be more mindful of holiday weight gain, managing it all can be a challenge. Doctor Susan Albers of Cleveland Clinic says we can start the holiday season off right by setting limits at the office.
The days and weeks following Halloween can mean and endless supply of fun sized sugar treats. For folks who are trying to be more mindful of holiday weight gain, managing it all can be a challenge. Doctor Susan Albers of Cleveland Clinic says we can start the holiday season off right by setting limits at the office.
An area of I-90 West near mile marker 469 is currently closed due to a rollover crash. The crash happened around 10:20 p.m. Two men and one woman were in the car. One of the men is seriously injured and is being flown to a hospital for treatment. According to Montana Highway Patrol, two people were wearing seat belts. MHP says alcohol is not a factor in the crash.
An area of I-90 West near mile marker 469 is currently closed due to a rollover crash. The crash happened around 10:20 p.m. Two men and one woman were in the car. One of the men is seriously injured and is being flown to a hospital for treatment. According to Montana Highway Patrol, two people were wearing seat belts. MHP says alcohol is not a factor in the crash.
In the month of October, there were several deadly conflicts with hunters near Cody. Wyoming Game and Fish’s Cody Supervisor is investigating the shooting of two grizzlies on the North Fork between Cody and Yellowstone. Cody regional wildlife supervisor Dan Smith says the separate shootings took place in early October. And, Game and Fish agents trapped and euthanize a grizzly Thursday that was climbing on a horse trailer on the North Fork. Spokeswoman Tara Hodges say...
In the month of October, there were several deadly conflicts with hunters near Cody. Wyoming Game and Fish’s Cody Supervisor is investigating the shooting of two grizzlies on the North Fork between Cody and Yellowstone. Cody regional wildlife supervisor Dan Smith says the separate shootings took place in early October. And, Game and Fish agents trapped and euthanize a grizzly Thursday that was climbing on a horse trailer on the North Fork. Spokeswoman Tara Hodges say...
Sweetwater County Sheriff's Office discovered nearly 300 lbs. of marijuana Sunday morning.
Sweetwater County Sheriff's Office discovered nearly 300 lbs. of marijuana Sunday morning.
The Hot Springs County Sheriff's Office is closing the book on a 25-year-old case involving human remains. The Sheriff's office has announced that they made a positive identification of a skeleton recovered from a trunk on March 31, 1992.
The Hot Springs County Sheriff's Office is closing the book on a 25-year-old case involving human remains. The Sheriff's office has announced that they made a positive identification of a skeleton recovered from a trunk on March 31, 1992.
The traffic stop occurred on I-80 about 20-miles west of Laramie.
The traffic stop occurred on I-80 about 20-miles west of Laramie.
A 57-year-old Wyoming psychologist has pleaded guilty to health care fraud in a plea agreement with federal prosecutors.
A 57-year-old Wyoming psychologist has pleaded guilty to health care fraud in a plea agreement with federal prosecutors.
A grizzly bear seen climbing on a horse trailer west of Cody has been euthanized. A Wyoming Game and Fish Department spokeswoman said the bear was trapped Wednesday and put down Thursday.
A grizzly bear seen climbing on a horse trailer west of Cody has been euthanized. A Wyoming Game and Fish Department spokeswoman said the bear was trapped Wednesday and put down Thursday.
The fast-food chain is giving away one free Doritos Locos taco per customer!
The fast-food chain is giving away one free Doritos Locos taco per customer!
An area of I-90 West near mile marker 469 is currently closed due to a rollover crash. The crash happened around 10:20 p.m. Two men and one woman were in the car. One of the men is seriously injured and is being flown to a hospital for treatment. According to Montana Highway Patrol, two people were wearing seat belts. MHP says alcohol is not a factor in the crash.
An area of I-90 West near mile marker 469 is currently closed due to a rollover crash. The crash happened around 10:20 p.m. Two men and one woman were in the car. One of the men is seriously injured and is being flown to a hospital for treatment. According to Montana Highway Patrol, two people were wearing seat belts. MHP says alcohol is not a factor in the crash.
Malmstrom Air Force Base has confirmed Airman 1st Class Trevor Stenlund was the 21-year-old man who died in a car crash near Potomac Monday evening. According to MHP Stenlund was driving a Dodge Ram pickup when an elk hit another vehicle going the opposite direction sending the animal airborne and into Stenlund's truck. Stenlund lost control of his truck sending it off the roadway and into multiple embankments, he was declared dead at the scene. Stenlund enlisted i...
Malmstrom Air Force Base has confirmed Airman 1st Class Trevor Stenlund was the 21-year-old man who died in a car crash near Potomac Monday evening. According to MHP Stenlund was driving a Dodge Ram pickup when an elk hit another vehicle going the opposite direction sending the animal airborne and into Stenlund's truck. Stenlund lost control of his truck sending it off the roadway and into multiple embankments, he was declared dead at the scene. Stenlund enlisted i...
Tonight is what children have been waiting for this month. Rain or shine, trick-or-treaters will be celebrating the holiday by knocking on doors to ask for some tasty treats.
Tonight is what children have been waiting for this month. Rain or shine, trick-or-treaters will be celebrating the holiday by knocking on doors to ask for some tasty treats.
Hundreds of families stepped out to go trick-or-treating in the Magic City tonight, but there was one street expected to attract more than a thousand people.
Hundreds of families stepped out to go trick-or-treating in the Magic City tonight, but there was one street expected to attract more than a thousand people.
The Montana Supreme Court has struck down a victim's rights law approved by voters last year as unconstitutional.
The Montana Supreme Court has struck down a victim's rights law approved by voters last year as unconstitutional.
The Hot Springs County Sheriff's Office is closing the book on a 25-year-old case involving human remains. The Sheriff's office has announced that they made a positive identification of a skeleton recovered from a trunk on March 31, 1992.
The Hot Springs County Sheriff's Office is closing the book on a 25-year-old case involving human remains. The Sheriff's office has announced that they made a positive identification of a skeleton recovered from a trunk on March 31, 1992.