Brewer Dental trades cash for candy

By Briana Monte, KULR
BILLINGS, Mont. -

After a spooktacular Halloween, children have most likely collected a large amount of tasty treats. If you're not very enthused about your kids consuming all that sugary goodness, we have another alternative for you that will earn you a little cash.

Brewer Dental is trading cash for candy. They hosted their fourth annual candy buy back from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Located at 2900 Central Avenue, Brewer Dental gave one dollar per pound of candy and it was all for a good cause.

The business is sending care packages to military men and women and they are including the candy in there. Last year, Brewer Dental accumulated 380 pounds of candy and the goal is to beat that number. By 6 o'clock, the business had about 156 pounds of candy with one more hour to go.

Every pound of candy is equivalent to one toothbrush for Operation Gratitude and Brewer Dental is encouraging everyone to write letters or cards to troops along with your candy donations. The candy buy back will only happen tomorrow but the business will be accepting candy until November 8th.

