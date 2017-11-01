How daylight saving time can impact your natural body clock

This Sunday marks an end to this year's daylight saving time. Setting your clock back may be a reason to celebrate an extra hour sleep but for some daylight saving time can negatively impact your health.

Dr. Brad Fuller from Fuller Family Medicine said some people are quick adapters to daylight saving time than others. It all depends on several like your age, medications and your health condition which can impact your body clock adjustment and it also has to do with your circadian rhythm.

"We're trying to change our circadian rhythm which is our internal clock with the light dark cycle. Now, all of the sudden we're trying to change the clocks back an hour and our body will eventually adapt to that," said Dr. Fuller. "Some people can do it quicker than others and because of that they're able to rebound, but others may linger in this funk for weeks until their body is able to get that circadian rhythm in with the light dark cycle."

To help adjust your body to the time change, Dr. Fuller has a few tips to get you back on your feet. He says to stay on track with your normal routine and schedule throughout the day. He says to be active, whether it's exercising or playing a sport and maintaining a well balanced diet is key to help kick your gears back to normal.