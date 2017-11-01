Convicted murderer deemed mentally competent by Montana Supreme - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

Convicted murderer deemed mentally competent by Montana Supreme Court

By KULR-8 News Staff
HELENA, Mont. -

The Montana Supreme Court has affirmed that Michael Spell was mentally competent when he pleaded guilty to the 2012 kidnapping and homicide of Sherry Arnold in northeast Montana.

    The Montana Supreme Court has affirmed that Michael Spell was mentally competent when he pleaded guilty to the 2012 kidnapping and homicide of Sherry Arnold in northeast Montana.

