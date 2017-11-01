Convicted murderer deemed mentally competent by Montana Supreme Court

An area of I-90 West near mile marker 469 is currently closed due to a rollover crash. The crash happened around 10:20 p.m. Two men and one woman were in the car. One of the men is seriously injured and is being flown to a hospital for treatment. According to Montana Highway Patrol, two people were wearing seat belts. MHP says alcohol is not a factor in the crash.

Crews are investigating what sparked a house fire in Billings Wednesday morning. It happened at 735 Terry Avenue, near Central Park. Fire officials say they got the call just after 1 am. One person was inside when the fire started, but they are safe. The investigation into what caused this fire is ongoing.