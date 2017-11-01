Montana Supreme Court strikes down victim's rights law

The Montana Supreme Court has affirmed that Michael Spell was mentally competent when he pleaded guilty to the 2012 kidnapping and homicide of Sherry Arnold in northeast Montana.
Malmstrom Air Force Base has confirmed Airman 1st Class Trevor Stenlund was the 21-year-old man who died in a car crash near Potomac Monday evening. According to MHP Stenlund was driving a Dodge Ram pickup when an elk hit another vehicle going the opposite direction sending the animal airborne and into Stenlund's truck. Stenlund lost control of his truck sending it off the roadway and into multiple embankments, he was declared dead at the scene. Stenlund enlisted i...
The Salvation Army for Flathead Valley's Christmas Assistance program begins this month.
Well it’s officially November and it is cold. This weekend we are going to potentially see single digit temperatures across the state.
The fast-food chain is giving away one free Doritos Locos taco per customer!
An area of I-90 West near mile marker 469 is currently closed due to a rollover crash. The crash happened around 10:20 p.m. Two men and one woman were in the car. One of the men is seriously injured and is being flown to a hospital for treatment. According to Montana Highway Patrol, two people were wearing seat belts. MHP says alcohol is not a factor in the crash.
Tonight is what children have been waiting for this month. Rain or shine, trick-or-treaters will be celebrating the holiday by knocking on doors to ask for some tasty treats.
Hundreds of families stepped out to go trick-or-treating in the Magic City tonight, but there was one street expected to attract more than a thousand people.
The Hot Springs County Sheriff's Office is closing the book on a 25-year-old case involving human remains. The Sheriff's office has announced that they made a positive identification of a skeleton recovered from a trunk on March 31, 1992.
