Here's what the 2017 Starbucks holiday cups look like

Starbucks' newly released holiday cups are here... and you can personalize them!

The cups are in stores Wednesday and feature black and white line drawings of hands and hearts, with splashes of green and red. They are designed for customers to color in themselves.

“I liked the idea of hands as the centering point, a symbol of connection, love and giving joy,” said illustrator Jordan Kay. “Whether it’s wrapping presents or decorating a tree, writing cards or enjoying a mug of cocoa.”

The red “cup sleeve” is red with an invitation to “Give Good,” the theme for Starbucks' holiday campaign.

Holiday drinks like Peppermint Mochas and Chestnut Praline Lattes are also out Wednesday.