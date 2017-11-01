Police: Wednesday morning house fire in Billings arson

Billings police say an investigation into a Wednesday morning house fire on Terry Avenue revealed the fire was set on purpose.

Police say Edward Michael Halvorson, 43-years-old, cut the gas line to the water heater and ignited the gas.

Halvorson was arrested on one charge of arson and four counts of criminal endangerment.

He's currently in the Yellowstone County Detention Facility.

Crews are investigating what sparked a house fire in Billings Wednesday morning.

It happened at 735 Terry Avenue, near Central Park. Fire officials say they got the call just after 1 am.

One person was inside when the fire started, but they are safe.

The investigation into what caused this fire is ongoing.