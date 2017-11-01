Police: Wednesday morning house fire in Billings arson

If you are flying for Thanksgiving then expect a busy trip. This year, Thanksgiving flights are expected to carry a record number of flyers.
Police say Edward Michael Halvorson, 43-years-old, cut the gas line to the water heater and ignited the gas.
The days and weeks following Halloween can mean and endless supply of fun sized sugar treats. For folks who are trying to be more mindful of holiday weight gain, managing it all can be a challenge. Doctor Susan Albers of Cleveland Clinic says we can start the holiday season off right by setting limits at the office.
The Montana Supreme Court has affirmed that Michael Spell was mentally competent when he pleaded guilty to the 2012 kidnapping and homicide of Sherry Arnold in northeast Montana.
The Montana Supreme Court has struck down a victim's rights law approved by voters last year as unconstitutional.
THORNTON, Colo. (AP) - Two men and a woman were killed in a shooting inside a suburban Denver Walmart on Wednesday night that forced customers to either hide or flee. Thornton police reported "multiple parties down" and advised people to stay away from the area as dozens of police cruisers and emergency vehicles raced to the scene.
LOS ANGELES (AP) - A spokesman for the family of two Americans and their young daughters who went missing in Brazil after pirates attacked their boat says they've been found alive. Colby Guillory of Los Angeles says the U.S. Embassy in Brazil told family members of Adam and Emily Harteau on Wednesday that a fisherman found the California couple and their 3- and 7-year-old daughters after they were in the jungle a few days.
Malmstrom Air Force Base has confirmed Airman 1st Class Trevor Stenlund was the 21-year-old man who died in a car crash near Potomac Monday evening. According to MHP Stenlund was driving a Dodge Ram pickup when an elk hit another vehicle going the opposite direction sending the animal airborne and into Stenlund's truck. Stenlund lost control of his truck sending it off the roadway and into multiple embankments, he was declared dead at the scene. Stenlund enlisted i...
NEENAH, Wis (AP) - Police in two Wisconsin communities are investigating reports of nails and needles showing up in kids' Halloween candy. Neenah police say officers met with a mother Tuesday night who discovered nails in three pieces of her son's Halloween candy. Police say they'll submit the candy to the crime lab for testing.
An area of I-90 West near mile marker 469 is currently closed due to a rollover crash. The crash happened around 10:20 p.m. Two men and one woman were in the car. One of the men is seriously injured and is being flown to a hospital for treatment. According to Montana Highway Patrol, two people were wearing seat belts. MHP says alcohol is not a factor in the crash.
The fast-food chain is giving away one free Doritos Locos taco per customer!
The Montana Supreme Court has struck down a victim's rights law approved by voters last year as unconstitutional.
After a spooktacular Halloween, children have most likely collected a large amount of tasty treats.
