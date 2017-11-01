Police: Wednesday morning house fire in Billings arson - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

Police: Wednesday morning house fire in Billings arson

Posted: Updated:
BILLINGS, Mont. -

Billings police say an investigation into a Wednesday morning house fire on Terry Avenue revealed the fire was set on purpose.

Police say Edward Michael Halvorson, 43-years-old, cut the gas line to the water heater and ignited the gas. 

Halvorson was arrested on one charge of arson and four counts of criminal endangerment.

He's currently in the Yellowstone County Detention Facility.

Crews are investigating what sparked a house fire in Billings Wednesday morning.

It happened at 735 Terry Avenue, near Central Park. Fire officials say they got the call just after 1 am. 

One person was inside when the fire started, but they are safe. 

The investigation into what caused this fire is ongoing.

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • 3 killed in Colorado Walmart shooting; no arrests

    3 killed in Colorado Walmart shooting; no arrests

    Thursday, November 2 2017 1:03 AM EDT2017-11-02 05:03:45 GMT

    THORNTON, Colo. (AP) - Two men and a woman were killed in a shooting inside a suburban Denver Walmart on Wednesday night that forced customers to either hide or flee. Thornton police reported "multiple parties down" and advised people to stay away from the area as dozens of police cruisers and emergency vehicles raced to the scene.

    THORNTON, Colo. (AP) - Two men and a woman were killed in a shooting inside a suburban Denver Walmart on Wednesday night that forced customers to either hide or flee. Thornton police reported "multiple parties down" and advised people to stay away from the area as dozens of police cruisers and emergency vehicles raced to the scene.

  • Spokesman: US family missing in Brazil is found

    Spokesman: US family missing in Brazil is found

    Wednesday, November 1 2017 9:06 PM EDT2017-11-02 01:06:30 GMT

    LOS ANGELES (AP) - A spokesman for the family of two Americans and their young daughters who went missing in Brazil after pirates attacked their boat says they've been found alive.    Colby Guillory of Los Angeles says the U.S. Embassy in Brazil told family members of Adam and Emily Harteau on Wednesday that a fisherman found the California couple and their 3- and 7-year-old daughters after they were in the jungle a few days.

    LOS ANGELES (AP) - A spokesman for the family of two Americans and their young daughters who went missing in Brazil after pirates attacked their boat says they've been found alive.    Colby Guillory of Los Angeles says the U.S. Embassy in Brazil told family members of Adam and Emily Harteau on Wednesday that a fisherman found the California couple and their 3- and 7-year-old daughters after they were in the jungle a few days.

  • MAFB Airman confirmed dead in car crash

    MAFB Airman confirmed dead in car crash

    Wednesday, November 1 2017 3:27 PM EDT2017-11-01 19:27:57 GMT

    Malmstrom Air Force Base has confirmed Airman 1st Class Trevor Stenlund was the 21-year-old man who died in a car crash near Potomac Monday evening.   According to MHP Stenlund was driving a Dodge Ram pickup when an elk hit another vehicle going the opposite direction sending the animal airborne and into Stenlund's truck. Stenlund lost control of his truck sending it off the roadway and into multiple embankments, he was declared dead at the scene. Stenlund enlisted i...

    Malmstrom Air Force Base has confirmed Airman 1st Class Trevor Stenlund was the 21-year-old man who died in a car crash near Potomac Monday evening.   According to MHP Stenlund was driving a Dodge Ram pickup when an elk hit another vehicle going the opposite direction sending the animal airborne and into Stenlund's truck. Stenlund lost control of his truck sending it off the roadway and into multiple embankments, he was declared dead at the scene. Stenlund enlisted i...

  • Wisconsin cops investigate nails, needles in Halloween candy

    Wisconsin cops investigate nails, needles in Halloween candy

    Wednesday, November 1 2017 9:24 PM EDT2017-11-02 01:24:52 GMT

    NEENAH, Wis (AP) - Police in two Wisconsin communities are investigating reports of nails and needles showing up in kids' Halloween candy.    Neenah police say officers met with a mother Tuesday night who discovered nails in three pieces of her son's Halloween candy. Police say they'll submit the candy to the crime lab for testing.

    NEENAH, Wis (AP) - Police in two Wisconsin communities are investigating reports of nails and needles showing up in kids' Halloween candy.    Neenah police say officers met with a mother Tuesday night who discovered nails in three pieces of her son's Halloween candy. Police say they'll submit the candy to the crime lab for testing.

  • 3 injured in rollover crash, part of I-90 West closed

    3 injured in rollover crash, part of I-90 West closed

    Wednesday, November 1 2017 1:23 AM EDT2017-11-01 05:23:03 GMT

    An area of I-90 West near mile marker 469 is currently closed due to a rollover crash. The crash happened around 10:20 p.m. Two men and one woman were in the car. One of the men is seriously injured and is being flown to a hospital for treatment. According to Montana Highway Patrol, two people were wearing seat belts. MHP says alcohol is not a factor in the crash.

    An area of I-90 West near mile marker 469 is currently closed due to a rollover crash. The crash happened around 10:20 p.m. Two men and one woman were in the car. One of the men is seriously injured and is being flown to a hospital for treatment. According to Montana Highway Patrol, two people were wearing seat belts. MHP says alcohol is not a factor in the crash.

  • Taco Bell is giving out free tacos today

    Taco Bell is giving out free tacos today

    Wednesday, November 1 2017 6:47 AM EDT2017-11-01 10:47:29 GMT

    The fast-food chain is giving away one free Doritos Locos taco per customer!

    The fast-food chain is giving away one free Doritos Locos taco per customer!

  • Montana Supreme Court strikes down victim's rights law

    Montana Supreme Court strikes down victim's rights law

    Wednesday, November 1 2017 3:57 PM EDT2017-11-01 19:57:20 GMT

    The Montana Supreme Court has struck down a victim's rights law approved by voters last year as unconstitutional. 

    The Montana Supreme Court has struck down a victim's rights law approved by voters last year as unconstitutional. 

  • Brewer Dental trades cash for candy

    Brewer Dental trades cash for candy

    Wednesday, November 1 2017 11:46 PM EDT2017-11-02 03:46:33 GMT

    After a spooktacular Halloween, children have most likely collected a large amount of tasty treats.

    After a spooktacular Halloween, children have most likely collected a large amount of tasty treats.