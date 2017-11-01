Taco Bell is giving out free tacos today

Craving tacos?

You can get one FREE Wednesday at Taco Bell.

The fast-food chain is giving away one free Doritos Locos taco per customer from 2 p.m.-6 p.m. It's part of their Steal a Base, Steal a Taco promotion during the World Series.

Can you believe @CameronMaybin just stole a base in the #WorldSeries? Get your free #DoritosLocosTaco on 11/1 from 2-6 p.m.



No purch nec. Limit one per person. At participating locations while supplies last. Terms: https://t.co/ZxGL0QoJRB pic.twitter.com/Kztrmdkxaj — Taco Bell (@tacobell) October 26, 2017

You can thank Houston Astros outfielder Cameron Maybin, who stole a base in the top of the 11th inning in game two of the World Series on Oct. 25.