Taco Bell is giving out free tacos today

Craving tacos?

You can get one FREE Wednesday at Taco Bell.

The fast-food chain is giving away one free Doritos Locos taco per customer from 2 p.m.-6 p.m. It's part of their Steal a Base, Steal a Taco promotion during the World Series.

You can thank Houston Astros outfielder Cameron Maybin, who stole a base in the top of the 11th inning in game two of the World Series on Oct. 25.