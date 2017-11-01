Most popular street on Halloween night continues to be spooktacular!

Hundreds of families stepped out to go trick-or-treating in the Magic City tonight, but there was one street expected to attract more than a thousand people.

It's normal for Clark Avenue in Billings to host more than a thousand trick-or-treaters. It's widely regarded as the most popular street for Halloween and it's no surprise why.



Almost every house was decorated for Halloween on Clark Avenue and many people came to experience the fun. There were many different costumes that were seen such as superheroes, princesses, movie stars, and even scary characters!



KULR 8's Briana Monte spoke with one neighbor who says people began to show up around 4 p.m. this afternoon. She also spoke with one trick-or-treater from Billings who came to Clark Avenue each year for Halloween for the past four years. She explained why she keeps coming back.

"All of the time and effort they put into all these houses," Mariah Piseno said. "You can tell that they take a lot of time and money and actually really care about putting on a good show for the kids every year. It's something new every single year so we always get to see something new that we didn't get to see the year before."

According to neighbors, Halloween night does not end until all the candy runs out and all the trick-or-treaters are done.