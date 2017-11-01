Most popular street on Halloween night continues to be spooktacular!

Hundreds of families stepped out to go trick-or-treating in the Magic City tonight, but there was one street expected to attract more than a thousand people.
An area of I-90 West near mile marker 469 is currently closed due to a rollover crash. The crash happened around 10:20 p.m. Two men and one woman were in the car. One of the men is seriously injured and is being flown to a hospital for treatment. According to Montana Highway Patrol, two people were wearing seat belts. MHP says alcohol is not a factor in the crash.
In the month of October, there were several deadly conflicts with hunters near Cody. Wyoming Game and Fish’s Cody Supervisor is investigating the shooting of two grizzlies on the North Fork between Cody and Yellowstone. Cody regional wildlife supervisor Dan Smith says the separate shootings took place in early October. And, Game and Fish agents trapped and euthanize a grizzly Thursday that was climbing on a horse trailer on the North Fork. Spokeswoman Tara Hodges say...
Tonight is what children have been waiting for this month. Rain or shine, trick-or-treaters will be celebrating the holiday by knocking on doors to ask for some tasty treats.
A post on the Facebook page of the Billings police crime prevention center indicates an increase in the number of gun thefts being reported. The post states that hunting rifles in particular are the prime targets before and after hunts.
The fast-food chain is giving away one free Doritos Locos taco per customer!
The Hot Springs County Sheriff's Office is closing the book on a 25-year-old case involving human remains. The Sheriff's office has announced that they made a positive identification of a skeleton recovered from a trunk on March 31, 1992.
A man in a rented pickup truck mowed down pedestrians and cyclists along a busy bike path near the World Trade Center memorial on Tuesday, killing at least eight and seriously injuring 11 in what the mayor called "a particularly cowardly act of terror."
Billings police responded to a reported robbery about 6:30 p.m. Monday in the area of 7th Avenue North and North 29th Street.
