3 injured in rollover crash, part of I-90 West closed

An area of I-90 West near mile marker 469 is currently closed due to a rollover crash. The crash happened around 10:20 p.m. Two men and one woman were in the car. One of the men is seriously injured and is being flown to a hospital for treatment. According to Montana Highway Patrol, two people were wearing seat belts. MHP says alcohol is not a factor in the crash.

In the month of October, there were several deadly conflicts with hunters near Cody. Wyoming Game and Fish’s Cody Supervisor is investigating the shooting of two grizzlies on the North Fork between Cody and Yellowstone. Cody regional wildlife supervisor Dan Smith says the separate shootings took place in early October. And, Game and Fish agents trapped and euthanize a grizzly Thursday that was climbing on a horse trailer on the North Fork. Spokeswoman Tara Hodges say...

After Halloween, you may think you’ll be safe from the macabre activities of the season. But, a museum lab in Cody does gorey work all year long, including the care and feeding of flesh eating beetles. People who visit the Draper Natural History Museum may not notice, but strange things are happening here, especially in the laboratory. Workers in white lab coats cut the meat from the bones of departed animals. The animals may have been hit by a car, or donated to the museum by...