Grizzly conflicts with hunters near Cody during the month of Oct - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

Grizzly conflicts with hunters near Cody during the month of October

Posted: Updated:

In the month of October, there were several deadly conflicts with hunters near Cody. Wyoming Game and Fish’s Cody Supervisor is investigating the shooting of two grizzlies on the North Fork between Cody and Yellowstone.

Cody regional wildlife supervisor Dan Smith says the separate shootings took place in early October. And, Game and Fish agents trapped and euthanize a grizzly Thursday that was climbing on a horse trailer on the North Fork. Spokeswoman Tara Hodges says that bear was injured, and could not be relocated.

In another case, a grizzly sow was shot and killed by off duty Wyoming Game and Fish warden Chris Queen north of Cody.

Park County Sheriff’s office spokesman Lance Mathess said Queen surprised a sow with three cubs of the year, as he returned to his horses. Queen told investigators they were only forty feet away.

Mathess explained, “Just bolted into a full on charge, towards the game warden and unfortunately he was forced to discharge his weapon and killed the bear with one shot.”

Meanwhile, a hunting guide from Cody and his client are recovering from a grizzly mauling that happened when they were in the Washakie Wilderness south of Cody Thursday. Hodges says both were flown to area hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.

  • LocalMore>>

  • 3 injured in rollover crash, part of I-90 West closed

    3 injured in rollover crash, part of I-90 West closed

    Wednesday, November 1 2017 1:23 AM EDT2017-11-01 05:23:03 GMT

    An area of I-90 West near mile marker 469 is currently closed due to a rollover crash. The crash happened around 10:20 p.m. Two men and one woman were in the car. One of the men is seriously injured and is being flown to a hospital for treatment. According to Montana Highway Patrol, two people were wearing seat belts. MHP says alcohol is not a factor in the crash.

    An area of I-90 West near mile marker 469 is currently closed due to a rollover crash. The crash happened around 10:20 p.m. Two men and one woman were in the car. One of the men is seriously injured and is being flown to a hospital for treatment. According to Montana Highway Patrol, two people were wearing seat belts. MHP says alcohol is not a factor in the crash.

  • Grizzly conflicts with hunters near Cody during the month of October

    Grizzly conflicts with hunters near Cody during the month of October

    Wednesday, November 1 2017 1:06 AM EDT2017-11-01 05:06:15 GMT

    In the month of October, there were several deadly conflicts with hunters near Cody. Wyoming Game and Fish’s Cody Supervisor is investigating the shooting of two grizzlies on the North Fork between Cody and Yellowstone. Cody regional wildlife supervisor Dan Smith says the separate shootings took place in early October. And, Game and Fish agents trapped and euthanize a grizzly Thursday that was climbing on a horse trailer on the North Fork.  Spokeswoman Tara Hodges say...

    In the month of October, there were several deadly conflicts with hunters near Cody. Wyoming Game and Fish’s Cody Supervisor is investigating the shooting of two grizzlies on the North Fork between Cody and Yellowstone. Cody regional wildlife supervisor Dan Smith says the separate shootings took place in early October. And, Game and Fish agents trapped and euthanize a grizzly Thursday that was climbing on a horse trailer on the North Fork.  Spokeswoman Tara Hodges say...

  • Trick-or-treaters walk down the most popular street in Billings

    Trick-or-treaters walk down the most popular street in Billings

    Tuesday, October 31 2017 11:45 PM EDT2017-11-01 03:45:25 GMT

    Tonight is what children have been waiting for this month. Rain or shine, trick-or-treaters will be celebrating the holiday by knocking on doors to ask for some tasty treats.

    Tonight is what children have been waiting for this month. Rain or shine, trick-or-treaters will be celebrating the holiday by knocking on doors to ask for some tasty treats.

    •   

  • MontanaMore>>

  • 3 injured in rollover crash, part of I-90 West closed

    3 injured in rollover crash, part of I-90 West closed

    Wednesday, November 1 2017 1:23 AM EDT2017-11-01 05:23:03 GMT

    An area of I-90 West near mile marker 469 is currently closed due to a rollover crash. The crash happened around 10:20 p.m. Two men and one woman were in the car. One of the men is seriously injured and is being flown to a hospital for treatment. According to Montana Highway Patrol, two people were wearing seat belts. MHP says alcohol is not a factor in the crash.

    An area of I-90 West near mile marker 469 is currently closed due to a rollover crash. The crash happened around 10:20 p.m. Two men and one woman were in the car. One of the men is seriously injured and is being flown to a hospital for treatment. According to Montana Highway Patrol, two people were wearing seat belts. MHP says alcohol is not a factor in the crash.

  • Grizzly conflicts with hunters near Cody during the month of October

    Grizzly conflicts with hunters near Cody during the month of October

    Wednesday, November 1 2017 1:06 AM EDT2017-11-01 05:06:15 GMT

    In the month of October, there were several deadly conflicts with hunters near Cody. Wyoming Game and Fish’s Cody Supervisor is investigating the shooting of two grizzlies on the North Fork between Cody and Yellowstone. Cody regional wildlife supervisor Dan Smith says the separate shootings took place in early October. And, Game and Fish agents trapped and euthanize a grizzly Thursday that was climbing on a horse trailer on the North Fork.  Spokeswoman Tara Hodges say...

    In the month of October, there were several deadly conflicts with hunters near Cody. Wyoming Game and Fish’s Cody Supervisor is investigating the shooting of two grizzlies on the North Fork between Cody and Yellowstone. Cody regional wildlife supervisor Dan Smith says the separate shootings took place in early October. And, Game and Fish agents trapped and euthanize a grizzly Thursday that was climbing on a horse trailer on the North Fork.  Spokeswoman Tara Hodges say...

  • Women from 1970's rape case target Boy Scouts of America, Montana Council

    Women from 1970's rape case target Boy Scouts of America, Montana Council

    Tuesday, October 31 2017 9:11 PM EDT2017-11-01 01:11:12 GMT

    A sexual assault case dating back to the 1970's is resurfacing again this week in Great Falls. But this time, the six women allegedly involved as children are going after Boy Scouts of America, in what one attorney says could be the first time a fraud claim against the Boy Scouts has gone to a jury. "I think it’s important for people to realize…when the Boy Scouts now want to bring in girls, into their Cub Scout program, that the Boy Scouts have let girls be a part...

    A sexual assault case dating back to the 1970's is resurfacing again this week in Great Falls. But this time, the six women allegedly involved as children are going after Boy Scouts of America, in what one attorney says could be the first time a fraud claim against the Boy Scouts has gone to a jury. "I think it’s important for people to realize…when the Boy Scouts now want to bring in girls, into their Cub Scout program, that the Boy Scouts have let girls be a part...

    •   

  • TrendingMore>>

  • Grizzly conflicts with hunters near Cody during the month of October

    Grizzly conflicts with hunters near Cody during the month of October

    Wednesday, November 1 2017 1:06 AM EDT2017-11-01 05:06:15 GMT

    In the month of October, there were several deadly conflicts with hunters near Cody. Wyoming Game and Fish’s Cody Supervisor is investigating the shooting of two grizzlies on the North Fork between Cody and Yellowstone. Cody regional wildlife supervisor Dan Smith says the separate shootings took place in early October. And, Game and Fish agents trapped and euthanize a grizzly Thursday that was climbing on a horse trailer on the North Fork.  Spokeswoman Tara Hodges say...

    In the month of October, there were several deadly conflicts with hunters near Cody. Wyoming Game and Fish’s Cody Supervisor is investigating the shooting of two grizzlies on the North Fork between Cody and Yellowstone. Cody regional wildlife supervisor Dan Smith says the separate shootings took place in early October. And, Game and Fish agents trapped and euthanize a grizzly Thursday that was climbing on a horse trailer on the North Fork.  Spokeswoman Tara Hodges say...

  • 'Cowardly act of terror': Truck driver kills 8 on bike path

    'Cowardly act of terror': Truck driver kills 8 on bike path

    Tuesday, October 31 2017 11:31 PM EDT2017-11-01 03:31:22 GMT

    A man in a rented pickup truck mowed down pedestrians and cyclists along a busy bike path near the World Trade Center memorial on Tuesday, killing at least eight and seriously injuring 11 in what the mayor called "a particularly cowardly act of terror."

    A man in a rented pickup truck mowed down pedestrians and cyclists along a busy bike path near the World Trade Center memorial on Tuesday, killing at least eight and seriously injuring 11 in what the mayor called "a particularly cowardly act of terror."

  • FDA: Don't overdose on black licorice this Halloween

    FDA: Don't overdose on black licorice this Halloween

    Monday, October 30 2017 11:33 PM EDT2017-10-31 03:33:57 GMT

    The Food and Drug Administration is warning licorice lovers to practice moderation ahead of the Halloween holiday. 

    The Food and Drug Administration is warning licorice lovers to practice moderation ahead of the Halloween holiday. 

    •   

  • WyomingMore>>

  • 3 injured in rollover crash, part of I-90 West closed

    3 injured in rollover crash, part of I-90 West closed

    Wednesday, November 1 2017 1:23 AM EDT2017-11-01 05:23:03 GMT

    An area of I-90 West near mile marker 469 is currently closed due to a rollover crash. The crash happened around 10:20 p.m. Two men and one woman were in the car. One of the men is seriously injured and is being flown to a hospital for treatment. According to Montana Highway Patrol, two people were wearing seat belts. MHP says alcohol is not a factor in the crash.

    An area of I-90 West near mile marker 469 is currently closed due to a rollover crash. The crash happened around 10:20 p.m. Two men and one woman were in the car. One of the men is seriously injured and is being flown to a hospital for treatment. According to Montana Highway Patrol, two people were wearing seat belts. MHP says alcohol is not a factor in the crash.

  • Grizzly conflicts with hunters near Cody during the month of October

    Grizzly conflicts with hunters near Cody during the month of October

    Wednesday, November 1 2017 1:06 AM EDT2017-11-01 05:06:15 GMT

    In the month of October, there were several deadly conflicts with hunters near Cody. Wyoming Game and Fish’s Cody Supervisor is investigating the shooting of two grizzlies on the North Fork between Cody and Yellowstone. Cody regional wildlife supervisor Dan Smith says the separate shootings took place in early October. And, Game and Fish agents trapped and euthanize a grizzly Thursday that was climbing on a horse trailer on the North Fork.  Spokeswoman Tara Hodges say...

    In the month of October, there were several deadly conflicts with hunters near Cody. Wyoming Game and Fish’s Cody Supervisor is investigating the shooting of two grizzlies on the North Fork between Cody and Yellowstone. Cody regional wildlife supervisor Dan Smith says the separate shootings took place in early October. And, Game and Fish agents trapped and euthanize a grizzly Thursday that was climbing on a horse trailer on the North Fork.  Spokeswoman Tara Hodges say...

  • Nearly 300 lbs. of marijuana seized in Wyoming

    Nearly 300 lbs. of marijuana seized in Wyoming

    Tuesday, October 31 2017 2:05 PM EDT2017-10-31 18:05:43 GMT

    Sweetwater County Sheriff's Office discovered nearly 300 lbs. of marijuana Sunday morning. 

    Sweetwater County Sheriff's Office discovered nearly 300 lbs. of marijuana Sunday morning. 

    •   

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Trick-or-treat map: Let neighbors know if you're handing out candy...or not!

    Trick-or-treat map: Let neighbors know if you're handing out candy...or not!

    Monday, October 30 2017 4:28 PM EDT2017-10-30 20:28:13 GMT

    Handing out Halloween candy? Planning a haunted house? Looking for the most candy-filled route? Hiding in your basement with the lights out hoping trick-or-treaters will leave you alone?

    Handing out Halloween candy? Planning a haunted house? Looking for the most candy-filled route? Hiding in your basement with the lights out hoping trick-or-treaters will leave you alone?

  • Body identified in 1960s missing person's case

    Body identified in 1960s missing person's case

    Monday, October 30 2017 3:11 PM EDT2017-10-30 19:11:33 GMT
    This is the original facial reconstruction that was completed by the Wyoming Crime Lab and was later shown on Unsolved MysteriesThis is the original facial reconstruction that was completed by the Wyoming Crime Lab and was later shown on Unsolved Mysteries

    The Hot Springs County Sheriff's Office is closing the book on a 25-year-old case involving human remains. The Sheriff's office has announced that they made a positive identification of a skeleton recovered from a trunk on March 31, 1992.

    The Hot Springs County Sheriff's Office is closing the book on a 25-year-old case involving human remains. The Sheriff's office has announced that they made a positive identification of a skeleton recovered from a trunk on March 31, 1992.

  • FDA: Don't overdose on black licorice this Halloween

    FDA: Don't overdose on black licorice this Halloween

    Monday, October 30 2017 11:33 PM EDT2017-10-31 03:33:57 GMT

    The Food and Drug Administration is warning licorice lovers to practice moderation ahead of the Halloween holiday. 

    The Food and Drug Administration is warning licorice lovers to practice moderation ahead of the Halloween holiday. 

  • Montana's first female governor dies

    Montana's first female governor dies

    Monday, October 30 2017 6:22 PM EDT2017-10-30 22:22:46 GMT

    Montana's first female governor, Judy Martz, has died at age 74.

    Montana's first female governor, Judy Martz, has died at age 74.

  • Billings police investigating attempted robbery downtown

    Billings police investigating attempted robbery downtown

    Monday, October 30 2017 11:50 PM EDT2017-10-31 03:50:50 GMT

    Billings police responded to a reported robbery about 6:30 p.m. Monday in the area of 7th Avenue North and North 29th Street.

    Billings police responded to a reported robbery about 6:30 p.m. Monday in the area of 7th Avenue North and North 29th Street.

  • Island puppies looking for a forever home

    Island puppies looking for a forever home

    Monday, October 30 2017 9:03 PM EDT2017-10-31 01:03:34 GMT

    Last month, KULR 8 told you about a Billings man who traveled to Texas to help animals after Hurricane Harvey.

    Last month, KULR 8 told you about a Billings man who traveled to Texas to help animals after Hurricane Harvey.

  • Woman accused of pepper-spraying people at Chuck E. Cheese's

    Woman accused of pepper-spraying people at Chuck E. Cheese's

    Tuesday, October 31 2017 11:49 AM EDT2017-10-31 15:49:56 GMT
    (JPSO)(JPSO)

    METAIRIE, La. - Authorities say a woman accused of pepper-spraying patrons at a Chuck E. Cheese's in Louisiana has been arrested. Nola.com/The Times-Picayune reports a deputy working a security detail was at the front of the Metairie Chuck E. Cheese's restaurant on Sunday when someone notified him about an argument that was getting out of hand. The deputy spotted the woman "indiscriminately spraying pepper spray."

    METAIRIE, La. - Authorities say a woman accused of pepper-spraying patrons at a Chuck E. Cheese's in Louisiana has been arrested. Nola.com/The Times-Picayune reports a deputy working a security detail was at the front of the Metairie Chuck E. Cheese's restaurant on Sunday when someone notified him about an argument that was getting out of hand. The deputy spotted the woman "indiscriminately spraying pepper spray."

  • Missing Billings teen located

    Missing Billings teen located

    Monday, October 30 2017 5:34 PM EDT2017-10-30 21:34:20 GMT

    Elias Miguel Nava has been located and is safe.

    Elias Miguel Nava has been located and is safe.