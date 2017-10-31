Trick-or-treaters walk down the most popular street in Billings

Tonight is what children have been waiting for this month. Rain or shine, trick-or-treaters will be celebrating the holiday by knocking on doors to ask for some tasty treats.



As night time rolled around, a lot of strange creatures were seen walking on Clark Avenue. KULR 8's Briana Monte saw super heroes, monsters, clowns, princesses, and some really creative costumes like Beetlejuice and Star Wars.



Parents and children were seen having a great time visiting the houses that were well-decorated for Halloween. Clark Avenue is considered a safe street to go trick-or-treating as well as the neighborhoods surrounding the street.



Briana Monte interviewed Batman and Robin and well as a superhero family of four. Watch the video to hear what they had to say.