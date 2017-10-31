Billings police crime prevention center indicate an increase in reported gun thefts

An area of I-90 West near mile marker 469 is currently closed due to a rollover crash. The crash happened around 10:20 p.m. Two men and one woman were in the car. One of the men is seriously injured and is being flown to a hospital for treatment. According to Montana Highway Patrol, two people were wearing seat belts. MHP says alcohol is not a factor in the crash.
In the month of October, there were several deadly conflicts with hunters near Cody. Wyoming Game and Fish’s Cody Supervisor is investigating the shooting of two grizzlies on the North Fork between Cody and Yellowstone. Cody regional wildlife supervisor Dan Smith says the separate shootings took place in early October. And, Game and Fish agents trapped and euthanize a grizzly Thursday that was climbing on a horse trailer on the North Fork. Spokeswoman Tara Hodges say...
Tonight is what children have been waiting for this month. Rain or shine, trick-or-treaters will be celebrating the holiday by knocking on doors to ask for some tasty treats.
A post on the Facebook page of the Billings police crime prevention center indicates an increase in the number of gun thefts being reported. The post states that hunting rifles in particular are the prime targets before and after hunts.
Sweetwater County Sheriff's Office discovered nearly 300 lbs. of marijuana Sunday morning.
Handing out Halloween candy? Planning a haunted house? Looking for the most candy-filled route? Hiding in your basement with the lights out hoping trick-or-treaters will leave you alone?
The Hot Springs County Sheriff's Office is closing the book on a 25-year-old case involving human remains. The Sheriff's office has announced that they made a positive identification of a skeleton recovered from a trunk on March 31, 1992.
The Food and Drug Administration is warning licorice lovers to practice moderation ahead of the Halloween holiday.
Montana's first female governor, Judy Martz, has died at age 74.
Billings police responded to a reported robbery about 6:30 p.m. Monday in the area of 7th Avenue North and North 29th Street.
Last month, KULR 8 told you about a Billings man who traveled to Texas to help animals after Hurricane Harvey.
METAIRIE, La. - Authorities say a woman accused of pepper-spraying patrons at a Chuck E. Cheese's in Louisiana has been arrested. Nola.com/The Times-Picayune reports a deputy working a security detail was at the front of the Metairie Chuck E. Cheese's restaurant on Sunday when someone notified him about an argument that was getting out of hand. The deputy spotted the woman "indiscriminately spraying pepper spray."
Elias Miguel Nava has been located and is safe.
