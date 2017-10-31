Nearly 300 lbs. of marijuana seized in Wyoming - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

Nearly 300 lbs. of marijuana seized in Wyoming

Sweetwater County Sheriff's Office discovered nearly 300 lbs. of marijuana Sunday morning.

Three men are now in custody after the drug bust. 

Sweetwater County Sheriff Mike Lowell said Deputy Sheriff Derek Morrell and his K9 partner, Jara, stopped a grey Dodge van with Illinois license plates on I-80 east of Rock Springs around 9:30 a.m.

The driver was identified as 26-year-old Kyle Bolton. His two passengers are 61-year-old Mack Magee, Jr. and 20-year-old Antres D. Holliness-Ransom. All three men are from Fort Wayne, Indiana. 

Sheriff Lowell said Jara alerted to the presence of drugs. After searching the van, 293.3 lbs. of marijuana, more than $700 in cash, and an electronic bank-style currency counting machine were discovered. 

Lowell said the marijuana was packaged in 260 vacuum-sealed plastic bags in 10 suitcases and duffel bags. 

All three men were arrested for felony-grade Possession of a Controlled Substance, Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance, and Conspiracy. They made their initial court appearance Monday morning in Circuit Court in Green River, WY where their bonds were set at $100,000 each, cash or surety. 

Sheriff Lowell said the marijuana's estimated street value is about $1.4-million. 

