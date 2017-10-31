Daines holds tele-town hall to discuss tax reform - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

Daines holds tele-town hall to discuss tax reform

By KULR-8 News Staff
Monday night Senator Steve Daines hosted a tele -town hall to discuss tax cuts being debated in congress. 

Daines started off the teleconference saying the last major tax cuts or tax reform our country has seen took place in 1986. Daines said the United States right now does not have a competitive tax system.

He said it puts the United States at a disadvantage. Daines speaks of a study that says 50 percent of American people live paycheck to paycheck.

Daines said he believes the best way to put dollars back into the pockets of hardworking Americans is through tax cuts.

Those against the tax cuts say they believe the cuts will only benefit a small group of Americans, specifically the wealthy.

Another, is the country's national debt.

