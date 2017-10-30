Billings police investigating attempted robbery downtown - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

Billings police investigating attempted robbery downtown

Posted: Updated:
By KULR-8 News Staff
BILLINGS, Mont. -

Billings police responded to a reported robbery about 6:30 p.m. Monday in the area of 7th Avenue North and North 29th Street.  

Officers found a local woman who had been in a parking lot near the intersection when a man approached her and attempted to take her purse, which was around her shoulder and neck. The victim says she received minor injuries when she was thrown to the ground.

The suspect fled on foot without the purse. The investigation is ongoing.   

