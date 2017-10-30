FDA: Don't overdose on black licorice this Halloween

The Food and Drug Administration is warning licorice lovers to practice moderation ahead of the Halloween holiday.
The Food and Drug Administration is warning licorice lovers to practice moderation ahead of the Halloween holiday.
Netflix says its political drama "House of Cards" will end after its upcoming sixth season.
Netflix says its political drama "House of Cards" will end after its upcoming sixth season.
A federal court in Washington is barring President Donald Trump from changing the government's policy on military service by transgender people.
A federal court in Washington is barring President Donald Trump from changing the government's policy on military service by transgender people.
President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, and a former business associate, Rick Gates, were indicted Monday on charges of conspiracy against the United States, money laundering and several other financial charges.
President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, and a former business associate, Rick Gates, were indicted Monday on charges of conspiracy against the United States, money laundering and several other financial charges.
White nationalists held a rally in Shelbyville, Tennessee Saturday to protest the resettlement of refugees in the state. Some demonstrators carried shields and others wore helmets.
White nationalists held a rally in Shelbyville, Tennessee Saturday to protest the resettlement of refugees in the state. Some demonstrators carried shields and others wore helmets.
An investigation is under way into a deadly US helicopter crash in Afghanistan. Officials say the military chopper went down in the Logar Province Friday night, killing one American crew member.
An investigation is under way into a deadly US helicopter crash in Afghanistan. Officials say the military chopper went down in the Logar Province Friday night, killing one American crew member.
The public is getting a look at thousands of secret government files related to President John F. Kennedy's assassination, but hundreds of other documents will remain under wraps for now.
The public is getting a look at thousands of secret government files related to President John F. Kennedy's assassination, but hundreds of other documents will remain under wraps for now.
A group of fifth graders from Eastside Elementary in Cody gathered at the Draper Museum in the Center of the West Wednesday for the Science Kids Migration Festival. Cody fifth graders explored in the Draper Natural History Museum with the help of biologists from Wyoming’s Game and Fish Department, the U.S. Forest Service, the Draper Science staff, the Center of the West Education Department, and even Cody High School students.
A group of fifth graders from Eastside Elementary in Cody gathered at the Draper Museum in the Center of the West Wednesday for the Science Kids Migration Festival. Cody fifth graders explored in the Draper Natural History Museum with the help of biologists from Wyoming’s Game and Fish Department, the U.S. Forest Service, the Draper Science staff, the Center of the West Education Department, and even Cody High School students.
The Food and Drug Administration is warning licorice lovers to practice moderation ahead of the Halloween holiday.
The Food and Drug Administration is warning licorice lovers to practice moderation ahead of the Halloween holiday.
Montana's first female governor, Judy Martz, has died at age 74.
Montana's first female governor, Judy Martz, has died at age 74.
The Hot Springs County Sheriff's Office is closing the book on a 25-year-old case involving human remains. The Sheriff's office has announced that they made a positive identification of a skeleton recovered from a trunk on March 31, 1992.
The Hot Springs County Sheriff's Office is closing the book on a 25-year-old case involving human remains. The Sheriff's office has announced that they made a positive identification of a skeleton recovered from a trunk on March 31, 1992.
Billings police responded to a reported robbery about 6:30 p.m. Monday in the area of 7th Avenue North and North 29th Street.
Billings police responded to a reported robbery about 6:30 p.m. Monday in the area of 7th Avenue North and North 29th Street.
Last month, KULR 8 told you about a Billings man who traveled to Texas to help animals after Hurricane Harvey.
Last month, KULR 8 told you about a Billings man who traveled to Texas to help animals after Hurricane Harvey.
Elias Miguel Nava has been located and is safe.
Elias Miguel Nava has been located and is safe.
Handing out Halloween candy? Planning a haunted house? Looking for the most candy-filled route? Hiding in your basement with the lights out hoping trick-or-treaters will leave you alone?
Handing out Halloween candy? Planning a haunted house? Looking for the most candy-filled route? Hiding in your basement with the lights out hoping trick-or-treaters will leave you alone?
Montana Highway Patrol confirmed a 21-year old male is dead after an elk wandered into a roadway caused a deadly crash Monday evening near Potomac.
Montana Highway Patrol confirmed a 21-year old male is dead after an elk wandered into a roadway caused a deadly crash Monday evening near Potomac.