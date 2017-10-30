FDA: Don't overdose on black licorice this Halloween - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

FDA: Don't overdose on black licorice this Halloween

Posted: Updated:
KULR8.COM -

As it turns out, you really can overdose on candy—or, more precisely, black licorice.

The Food and Drug Administration is warning licorice lovers to practice moderation ahead of the Halloween holiday. 

The FDA offers some advice in a release on Monday:

If you’re 40 or older, eating 2 ounces of black licorice a day for at least two weeks could land you in the hospital with an irregular heart rhythm or arrhythmia.

FDA experts say black licorice contains the compound glycyrrhizin, which is the sweetening compound derived from licorice root. Glycyrrhizin can cause potassium levels in the body to fall. When that happens, some people experience abnormal heart rhythms, as well as high blood pressure, edema (swelling), lethargy, and congestive heart failure.

FDA’s Linda Katz, M.D., says last year the agency received a report of a black licorice aficionado who had a problem after eating the candy. And several medical journals have linked black licorice to health problems in people over 40, some of whom had a history of heart disease and/or high blood pressure.

If you have a fondness for black licorice, FDA is offering this advice:

  • No matter what your age, don’t eat large amounts of black licorice at one time.
  • If you have been eating a lot of black licorice and have an irregular heart rhythm or muscle weakness, stop eating it immediately and contact your healthcare provider.
  • Black licorice can interact with some medications, herbs and dietary supplements. Consult a health care professional if you have questions about possible interactions with a drug or supplement you take.

  • TrendingMore>>

  • FDA: Don't overdose on black licorice this Halloween

    FDA: Don't overdose on black licorice this Halloween

    Monday, October 30 2017 11:33 PM EDT2017-10-31 03:33:57 GMT

    The Food and Drug Administration is warning licorice lovers to practice moderation ahead of the Halloween holiday. 

    The Food and Drug Administration is warning licorice lovers to practice moderation ahead of the Halloween holiday. 

  • Flesh eating beetles preserve life, clean bones

    Flesh eating beetles preserve life, clean bones

    Monday, October 30 2017 11:19 PM EDT2017-10-31 03:19:22 GMT
    After Halloween, you may think you’ll be safe from the macabre activities of the season. But, a museum lab in Cody does gorey work all year long, including the care and feeding of flesh eating beetles. People who visit the Draper Natural History Museum may not notice, but strange things are happening here, especially in the laboratory. Workers in white lab coats cut the meat from the bones of departed animals. The animals may have been hit by a car, or donated to the museum by...
    After Halloween, you may think you’ll be safe from the macabre activities of the season. But, a museum lab in Cody does gorey work all year long, including the care and feeding of flesh eating beetles. People who visit the Draper Natural History Museum may not notice, but strange things are happening here, especially in the laboratory. Workers in white lab coats cut the meat from the bones of departed animals. The animals may have been hit by a car, or donated to the museum by...

  • Netflix says it will end 'House of Cards'

    Netflix says it will end 'House of Cards'

    Monday, October 30 2017 5:23 PM EDT2017-10-30 21:23:43 GMT

    Netflix says its political drama "House of Cards" will end after its upcoming sixth season.

    Netflix says its political drama "House of Cards" will end after its upcoming sixth season.

    •   

  • Most Popular