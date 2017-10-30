FDA: Don't overdose on black licorice this Halloween

As it turns out, you really can overdose on candy—or, more precisely, black licorice.

The Food and Drug Administration is warning licorice lovers to practice moderation ahead of the Halloween holiday.

The FDA offers some advice in a release on Monday:

If you’re 40 or older, eating 2 ounces of black licorice a day for at least two weeks could land you in the hospital with an irregular heart rhythm or arrhythmia.

FDA experts say black licorice contains the compound glycyrrhizin, which is the sweetening compound derived from licorice root. Glycyrrhizin can cause potassium levels in the body to fall. When that happens, some people experience abnormal heart rhythms, as well as high blood pressure, edema (swelling), lethargy, and congestive heart failure.

FDA’s Linda Katz, M.D., says last year the agency received a report of a black licorice aficionado who had a problem after eating the candy. And several medical journals have linked black licorice to health problems in people over 40, some of whom had a history of heart disease and/or high blood pressure.

If you have a fondness for black licorice, FDA is offering this advice: