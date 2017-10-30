Flesh eating beetles preserve life, clean bones

After Halloween, you may think you’ll be safe from the macabre activities of the season. But, a museum lab in Cody does gorey work all year long, including the care and feeding of flesh eating beetles.

People who visit the Draper Natural History Museum may not notice, but strange things are happening here, especially in the laboratory.

Workers in white lab coats cut the meat from the bones of departed animals. The animals may have been hit by a car, or donated to the museum by a local raptor rehabilitator who can’t save injured birds. Big animals, like bears and wolves, come to the museum from state and federal agencies.

Lab Manager and Research Assistant Nathan Horton explained what his volunteers do.

He said, “They will cut of as much soft tissue as possible, and from there, they will go into our bugs. They are dermestid beetles, and they continue the cleaning process.”

What kind of beetles?

Horton explained: “Flesh eating beetles…ha,ha,ha.”

Horton keeps the beetles in a secret location away from the museum. They cover the bones, eat all the flesh, and in just three days, leave them clean of all meat.

Horton pointed out, “They’re the behind the scene workforce.”

Horton is a Marine Corps veteran who served two tours in Iraq. He takes his job seriously. He is the commander of the lab, and the beetle force, thousands strong. He keeps them safe.

He said, “I even have dreams about them sometimes, just to make sure that they are okay.”

Horton checks on three beetle colonies every other day, to make sure they have the right kind of food, the right temperature, even the right humidity. And, he has to deal with the smell. They really stink

But, they don’t bite.

Horton explained, “No, they will not. They only eat dead flesh.”

But, they are extremely important to museums like this one. Because they help preserve the history of life on earth. A vault contains almost 200 wolf skulls, grizzly bear skulls, and other bones that have to be completely cleaned.

Curatorial Assistant Bonnie Smith said, “We have to be very, very careful with pest control and our collection…The bugs are protecting the museum from other bugs. They’re the last line of defense.”

They are part of a work force that saves material for study now, and a hundred years from now.

Smith said, “It is so important for these museums. Museums have an accountability not only to the object and the agency, but to the general public.”

After the beetles clean the bones, the lab workers soak them in ammonia and hydrogen peroxide solutions to make them bacteria free.